For someone who grew up rooting for the Washington Senators and idolizing center fielder Del Unser before the franchise moved to Texas in 1972, the recently published book featuring an illustration of a smiling Juan Soto on the cover was a labor of love.

“The Nats are the team that I follow, and I don’t get an opportunity to do a lot of contemporary players, so when they reached the World Series, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m definitely doing this if they pull it out,’ ” Joyner, who wrote and illustrated a similar book about the 1957 Brooklyn Dodgers, said in a phone interview.

Joyner counts Charlie McGill of the Bergen Record and the late Bill Gallo of the New York Daily News among his sports cartooning influences, and he takes pride in continuing a mostly extinct form of art that was once common in Sports sections across the country. His Nationals book features bio-illustrations of 19 players from last year’s team as well as Manager Dave Martinez. Joyner uses a paintbrush and pencil to create his drawings on a pebbly surface before scanning everything into a computer. He used to letter all of his text by hand but now relies on Adobe InDesign and Illustrator to complete each bio-illustration. The process takes about 12 hours per player.

While the inside pages of the book have a retro feel, Joyner achieved a more modern look with the cover — a basic ink drawing of Soto with color added in Photoshop that evokes a graphic novel. Joyner started working on his first Nationals bio-illustration, of pitcher Max Scherzer, the day after Washington won the World Series, and he hoped to have the books printed by Opening Day. Technically, he met that goal. With the novel coronavirus pandemic postponing the start of the baseball season by four months, the books arrived in mid-June, about a month before the Nationals opened their shortened 60-game campaign.

Joyner, who doesn’t have a literary agent, reached out to the Nationals to gauge the team’s interest in collaborating on the book or even giving away copies at a game this season before fans were prohibited from attending. When he didn’t hear back, he decided to self-publish.

Joyner split the printing costs with his friend and D.C. baseball historian Phil Wood, who wrote the introduction. Joyner and Wood have known each other for nearly 30 years. In the late 1990s, they collaborated on a 1969 Washington Senators reunion baseball card set, with Joyner illustrating the front of the cards and Wood providing the biographical information on the back. The friends also share a love of music. Joyner, who plays rhythm guitar and sings in a rockabilly band called the Flea Bops, said Wood is “a rock-and-roller at heart” who once joined him in performing a set of Carl Perkins songs at the Moose Lodge in Dundalk.

The pandemic has limited Joyner’s ability to promote the book, which retails for $10, but he estimates he and Wood have sold 500 copies through Facebook and word of mouth, covering about half of their printing costs. The books can be ordered by emailing ronniejoyner@comcast.net.

“It’s not a piece that will be dated,” Joyner said. “The 2019 team will always be what it is. You can buy it this year, you can buy it next year, so I’m not stressed too much that covid kind of messed things up. I was just excited to do it more than anything.”