Several other teams, including the Giants, Jets and Raiders, have already said they will play without fans at home games this year.
“The wellbeing of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season,” Washington Owner Daniel Snyder said in the statement.
The team added that the policy could be reevaluated during the season if it conditions change, making it safer for fans to be in the stands.
Last month, the team offered season ticket holders the option of full refunds on their 2020 tickets or to defer their plan to 2021 and receive an account credit.
Read more: