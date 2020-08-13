He played in the NFL. He served as an assistant coach at several non-Power Five schools. He even passed the test to get a real estate license after moving back to Northern Virginia, where he grew up and played high school football at Gar-Field in his hometown of Woodbridge.

AD

“I said this to the guys, I’m living a dream right now,” Sintim said Wednesday during a Zoom call with local media. “I’m living my dream right now. Since I retired and got into coaching, the goal was always to come back to Virginia and be on the staff in some capacity and make a contribution.”

AD

Sintim’s post-college journey began when the New York Giants selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft. His professional football career took a detour though just short of two seasons, when in 2010 Sintim tore the ACL in his right knee.

The same injury befell Sintim the following year during a preseason game against the New England Patriots. As Sintim, out for the season, was rehabilitating his knee for the second time, he began thinking about which career path he might want to pursue after the NFL.

AD

The Giants released Sintim in the summer of 2012, although not before presenting him with a Super Bowl XLVI ring from their victory over the Patriots, and following a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles that failed to yield a tryout, he posted to his Facebook page he would be retiring from the NFL.

AD

His first job as an assistant came in 2014 at West Alabama as part of an internship program through the NFL Players Association. He coached outside linebackers and assisted on special teams for the Tigers, who play in the Division II Gulf South Conference.

The experience of living and working in Livingston, Ala., with an approximate population of 4,000, was far removed from his professional football career in the biggest media market in the country or even life in the ACC when he was in Charlottesville.

AD

Still, he gained enough experience there to draw the attention of then-Richmond coach Danny Rocco, who hired Sintim as an assistant overseeing linebackers/defensive line. Sintim then followed Rocco, an assistant to Al Groh at Virginia from 2001 through ’05, to Delaware for three seasons.

The next step was answering a call from Mendenhall, who had been searching for a new defensive line coach following Vic So’oto’s departure last season for the same position at Southern California.

Mendenhall has referred to Sintim as a “rising star” in the coaching ranks, and Sintim’s connections to the Washington metropolitan area were particularly attractive during the hiring process.

AD

AD

“When I first got the job and it went public, a lot of high school coaches from the Virginia area reached out just to show support,” said Sintim, a second-team Washington Post All-Met in 2003. “I think over the years, Coach Mendenhall and the staff have done a better job each year as far as making relationships within the state.

“For me as an in-state guy, coming from U-Va., I just want to continue to build on what they’ve already done a good job of, continue to expand my network, try to continue to relationships and hopefully getting some players out of the state of Virginia to come to the University of Virginia.”

Among the players Sintim is working with this season is Richard Burney, a redshirt senior from Chesapeake, Va.

AD

Even though they only recently have been able to become better acquainted in person rather than via Zoom calls since the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Burney indicated he is familiar with Sintim’s playing credentials at Virginia, including being named a team captain in 2008.

AD

Sintim’s instruction also holds a bit more meaning and sway given his storied association to the program.

“I do respect the fact that he was a U-Va. graduate, played at U-Va.,” said Burney, entering his sixth season after missing the majority of 2018 with a blood clot in his lungs. “He has a lot of insight, a lot of knowledge about the school and just football in general, and so I respect him.

“He’s a good guy, a great mentor and overall I think a great coach.”