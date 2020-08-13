“You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”

With MLS restarting the season in local markets and crowd-size regulations varying from place to place, just over 5,000 fans were allowed to attend the match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex., and 3,000 were present for Dallas’s 1-0 loss.

Cannon said the team had told its opponent and the league that players planned to kneel, as many athletes have since the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others prompted protests across the country. He went on to say that he had asked that the anthem, which was not played during the recent MLS tournament in Florida, not be played. However Commissioner Dan Garber said last week that it would be played before games when fans were in attendance.

“I’m sorry for our fans because we had someone chanting USA, but they don’t understand what kneeling means,” Cannon, a 22-year-old who is also a member of the U.S. men’s national team, said. “They don’t understand why we’re kneeling and they can’t see the reason. They just think we’re the ignorant ones. It’s incredibly frustrating. I’m sorry to have this tone, but you have to call it for what it is.

“I even knew when we decided to kneel, I knew it was going to happen. That should tell you something, I knew we were going to have some negative pushback from having a unified response over what’s going on. That’s the problem. That’s a problem and it hurts me because I love our fans.”