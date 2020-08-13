According to the NHL’s player safety guidance on what constitutes an interference call, all late hits that are evaluated for supplemental discipline are timed to the hundredth of a second and timing is “not the determining factor.”

Only on plays where late hits are “excessively high, predatory, or violent,” may the infractions rise to the level of supplemental discipline.

The Capitals took pride in staying healthy and injury-free during the team’s nearly two-week tune up before the postseason began. There was some uncertainty surrounding how NHL players would look after a four-month pause amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with concerns about a potential deluge of injuries stemming from players accelerating quickly back into game shape.

Those concerns were nonexistent at MedStar Capitals Iceplex back in Arlington — aside from an off-ice injury suffered by Ilya Samsonov in Russia before the NHL restart. But now that the Capitals are in Toronto, the team has yet to finish a game with all of their regulars at their disposal.

Defenseman John Carlson suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury in the third period of the team’s exhibition game July 29, and missed all three round robin games before returning to the lineup Wednesday.

Center Lars Eller — while expected to play in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena — missed the final two round robin games and Game 1 against the Islanders after returning home to Washington for the birth of his second child.

Backstrom, meanwhile, played the rest of the first period after the hit, recording 7:21 of ice time. When Backstrom came to the bench, he and trainer Jason Serbus had an extensive conversation. Backstrom, who has a history of concussions, would not return to the bench for the second period and did not play the rest of the game. He will continue to be evaluated Thursday.

Capitals players and coaches were furious with the hit, with Coach Todd Reirden calling it “predatory” and Carlson deeming it “real dirty.” Lee said after the game that he “tried to throw the brakes on a little bit there but I caught him.”

Despite the varying viewpoints on the hit, the nature and severity of Backstrom’s injury remains unknown. In an effort to protect players in the age of the coronavirus, the NHL is prohibiting clubs from releasing any injury information to cut out speculation on whether players are forced to miss games because of a positive test.

If Backstrom does not play Friday, the Capitals will be down a seasoned veteran who has 107 points (36 goals, 71 assists) in 127 playoff games over 12 years, as well as one of their top leaders. In 61 regular season games, Backstrom tallied 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists). Not only does Backstrom’s play at even-strength help facilitate ice time for the other three lines, but his role on the power play is crucial.

Additionally, Backstrom briefly filled in for Eller on the penalty kill (38 seconds) Wednesday. But the Capitals do have some experience with Backstrom’s absence this season.

In the eight games Backstrom missed with an upper body injury, Washington went 6-1-1, winning six straight and completing its first 4-0-0 road trip since 1993. The Capitals swept all three California teams on that trip for the first time in franchise history.

The Capitals have other options to take Backstrom’s spot, but none will be able to completely fill the void his potential absence would leave.

Eller would likely jump up into the top six alongside Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie, forming a trio that has seen sustained success. In the 183 minutes Eller, Oshie and Vrana were on the ice together during the regular season, the Capitals produced nine goals at even strength while allowing six. Additionally, Eller played a major role when Backstrom went down against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018 postseason.

If Backstrom is out and Eller fills that top-six role, Travis Boyd would look to take Eller’s place on the third line. Boyd was on the ice for 14 minutes Wednesday and averaged 10:50 of ice time in the team’s last two round robin games. He recorded 2:02 of power play time with the second unit against the Islanders, and had no shots on goal playing on the third line alongside Carl Hagelin and Ilya Kovalchuk.

The streaky play of Evgeny Kuznetsov also will come into focus, as he would become Washington’s top center. While Kuznetsov did score during round robin play, he did briefly leave the Capitals’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers with what appeared to be a left ankle injury before returning and subsequently getting benched for defensive lapses.

Kuznetsov had six shots on goal Wednesday, tied for the team-high with Alex Ovechkin. He also recorded 26:14 minutes of ice time, another team high.