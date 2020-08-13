“Nick is a tremendous leader for us,” Reirden said Thursday. “His body of work as a player speaks for itself, but that’s next man up. Who’s going to take advantage of that opportunity? That’s playoff hockey. That’s winning hockey during the regular season is having guys that are in depth positions that take advantage of it. Sometimes you have players that roles are elevated within the game. That’s what we’re challenged with, and we’ll be ready for that tomorrow.”

According to the NHL’s player-safety guidance on what constitutes an interference call, all late hits that are evaluated for supplemental discipline are timed to the hundredth of a second and timing is “not the determining factor.”

Only on plays where late hits are “excessively high, predatory, or violent,” may the infractions rise to the level of supplemental discipline. No additional discipline will be issued from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for Lee’s hit.

Backstrom played the rest of the first period after the hit, recording 7:21 of ice time. When Backstrom came to the bench, he and trainer Jason Serbus had an extensive conversation. Backstrom, who has a history of concussions, did not return to the bench for the second period and did not play the rest of the game.

Capitals players and coaches were furious with the hit, with Reirden calling it “predatory” and John Carlson saying it looked “real dirty.” Lee said after the game that he “tried to throw the brakes on a little bit there, but I caught him.”

“It’s definitely fuel for the fire, in a way,” Tom Wilson said. “Obviously we didn’t like the hit. … We are going to do our best to play for him.”

The Capitals took pride in staying healthy and injury-free during the team’s nearly two-week training camp tuneup period before the start of round-robin play to determine playoff seeding. There was some uncertainty surrounding how NHL players would look after a four-month pause amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with concerns about a potential deluge of injuries stemming from players accelerating quickly back into game shape.

Those concerns were nonexistent at MedStar Capitals Iceplex back in Arlington, Va., — aside from an off-ice injury suffered by reserve goalie Ilya Samsonov in Russia before the NHL restart. But now that the Capitals are in Toronto, the team has yet to finish a game with all of its regulars at its disposal.

Carlson suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury in the third period of the team’s exhibition game July 29 and missed all three round-robin games before returning to the lineup Wednesday.

Center Lars Eller — who will play in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena — missed the final two round-robin games and Game 1 against the Islanders after returning home to Washington for the birth of his second child. Eller said Thursday that his son, Alexander, was born Aug. 4 and he returned to Washington the following day. The Capitals were concerned that if Eller entered the hospital for the birth, he would need to spend more time in quarantine.

“It would’ve been a lot more than four days, even just potentially being in contact with somebody that could have covid,” Eller said, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus. “Not knowing but just precautionary. So that was a sacrifice I made, but I still got some time with my family. Yeah, not the ideal situation for me. That’s what I did.”

Eller was cleared for Game 1, but the Capitals opted to hold him out until Game 2. He will now jump up into the top six, where he has seen sustained success skating alongside Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie. In the 183 minutes Eller, Oshie and Vrana were on the ice together during the regular season, the Capitals produced nine goals at even strength while allowing six. Additionally, Eller played a major role when Backstrom went down against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the Capitals’ run to the 2018 Stanley Cup. .

“I love when those challenges happen because I think I don’t change the way I think about the game or the way I prepare myself,” Eller said. “It will basically mean I will be playing more minutes probably than I otherwise would. My mentality is the same, trying to go out there and play a strong two-way game and create offense in every shift.”

With Backstrom out for Friday and potentially longer, the Capitals will be down a veteran player who has 107 points (36 goals, 71 assists) in 127 playoff games over 12 years, as well as one of their leaders. In 61 regular season games, Backstrom tallied 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists). Not only does Backstrom’s play at even strength help facilitate ice time for the other three lines, but his role on the power play is crucial.

Backstrom also briefly filled in for Eller on the penalty kill (38 seconds) Wednesday. But the Capitals do have some experience with Backstrom’s absence this season.

In the eight games Backstrom missed with an upper-body injury, Washington went 6-1-1, winning six straight and completing its first 4-0-0 road trip since 1993.

With Eller moving up, Travis Boyd should continue to take Eller’s place on the third line. Boyd was on the ice for 14 minutes Wednesday and averaged 10:50 of ice time in the team’s last two round-robin games. He recorded 2:02 of power-play time with the second unit against the Islanders and had no shots on goal playing on the third line alongside Carl Hagelin and Ilya Kovalchuk.

The streaky play of Evgeny Kuznetsov also will come into focus because he will become Washington’s top center. While Kuznetsov did score during round-robin play, he did briefly leave the Capitals’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers with what appeared to be a left ankle injury before returning and subsequently getting benched for defensive lapses.

Kuznetsov had six shots on goal Wednesday, tied for the team high with Alex Ovechkin. He also recorded 26:37 minutes of ice time, another team high.