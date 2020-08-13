Westbrook, whose arrival to the NBA’s Disney World bubble last month was delayed after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, appeared in four of Houston’s seven games since the restart. He sat out wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings due to quadriceps soreness before returning to score 20 points in 27 minutes during a Tuesday loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters Wednesday that the team would “see next week” about Westbrook’s availability. The Houston Chronicle first reported Thursday that Westbrook is expected to miss the “first few” playoff games and “possibly longer.”

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists this season, teaming with James Harden to form one of the NBA’s most dynamic pairings. Acquiring Westbrook, who earned $38.1 million in the second year of a $205 million supermax contract this season, was a major financial and stylistic gamble for the Rockets.

Thanks largely to the 31-year-old guard’s hard-charging arrival, Houston rose from 27th in pace last year to second this season. His addition also led the Rockets to dramatically shift gears at the trade deadline, shipping out center Clint Capela and acquiring forward Robert Covington as they sought improved spacing and embraced extreme small ball.

Without Westbrook, the offensive burden on Harden, the NBA’s scoring leader, will only increase. So too will the scrutiny, as the series will open pitting Harden against Paul, former teammates who exited last year’s playoffs at odds with each other.

Oklahoma City has roster issues of its own. Guard Dennis Schroder left the bubble for the birth of his child, while guard Luguentz Dort sustained an undisclosed knee injury in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Schroder, one of three finalists for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, is one of the Thunder’s key playmakers, while Dort is a valued perimeter defender who will be central to the effort to limit Harden.

Thunder Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that he hoped Dort would be “back sooner than later.”

The playoffs open Aug. 17 following a four-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

