Booker (D-N.J.) played football at Stanford and said in a statement Thursday that the issue is personal and the proposed reforms imperative.

“The NCAA has failed generations of young men and women even when it comes to their most basic responsibility — keeping the athletes under their charge healthy and safe,” he said. “The time has come for change. We have an opportunity to do now what should have been done decades ago — to step in and provide true justice and opportunity for college athletes across the country.”

Also backing the proposal are Harris (D-Calif.), the newly selected Democratic vice-presidential nominee, along with Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Kirstin Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

The senators plan to formalize the proposal in the form of a bill in the coming months but also hope the bill of rights serves to influence other pieces of legislation.

The embattled college sports system has become a popular topic on Capitol Hill as the long-standing amateur model has been challenged in both the courts and by state and federal lawmakers. California, Florida and Colorado have passed laws that will allow athletes to receive compensation for use of their name, image and likeness, and the NCAA, which has long resisted such measures, has been asking Congress to consider a federal measure to create uniform framework across the country.

Blumenthal called the current state of college athletics “undeniably exploitive” and said “reforming this system is about basic justice: racial justice, economic justice, and health care justice.”

“Our framework is centered around the principle of empowering athletes,” he said in a statement. “We want to give college athletes the tools they need to protect their economic rights, pursue their education, prioritize their health and safety, and most critically, hold their schools and organizations like the NCAA accountable.”

The proposed bill of rights calls for “fair and equitable compensation” and would allow athletes to be able to receive money for the use of their name, image and likeness. It discourages any future legislation from allowing the NCAA to restrict or regulate compensation and calls for athletes to have a voice in crafting any related guidelines at their respective schools.

It calls for improved health and safety standards and wants coaches to be “held accountable for dangerous and abusive decision-making.” The proposal specifically mentions the covid-19 pandemic that has fractured the sprawling college sports apparatus for the coming school year and says standards must be both enforceable and evidence-based.

“The push to restart college football during the covid-19 pandemic without the enforcement of uniform best practice standards in pursuit of football dollars that the players themselves will never touch is just one more example of the exploitation college athletes endure under institutions of higher education,” said Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association.

Huma, who has twice testified before Senate committees on hearings pertaining to athletes rights, endorsed the proposal, saying it matches his organization’s “vision for comprehensive reform to address racial injustice and exploitation that is rampant in NCAA sports.”

The senators want athletes to receive “commensurate lifetime scholarships” that would ensure that more athletes are able to take advantage of the educational opportunities presented to them. And they also want more transparency and a greater sense of accountability across the board, calling on schools to make financial records public and be open about the time commitments asked of their athletes.

The proposal aims to give athletes more freedom to change schools without facing penalties and restrictions and would allow them to back out of their National Letters of Intent without losing any eligibility.

And it calls for the establishment of a permanent oversight panel “to give athletes a meaningful voice and level the playing field by establishing baseline rules that govern college sports.” The commission would include current and former college athletes, academics and administration officials, according to the proposal.