Voth’s body language made it clear he wasn’t happy with the call. After Nationals Manager Dave Martinez started chirping at Torres, the umpire removed his mask and walked toward the visitors’ dugout. Then he pointed at Strasburg, who was watching the game in a T-shirt and shorts from the stands beyond the dugout and ejected him.
During the brief delay that followed, as the Nationals figured out that Torres had, in fact, tossed Strasburg, who was wearing a face mask and social distancing on his day off, some choice words could be heard on the SNY broadcast.
“That’s f------ brutal!” someone seemed to shout from the Nationals’ dugout, unless it was another player watching the game from the stands.
Strasburg, ever the gentleman, tipped his cap to Torres on his way out. Voth struck out Alonso looking on the next pitch to end the inning.
