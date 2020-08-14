After years of clinging to a failed front office led by John Paxson and Gar Forman, the Bulls opened the hiatus by hiring Arturas Karnisovas, an up-and-coming executive from the Denver Nuggets, to be their new general manager. Karnisovas did not initially indicate whether he would pursue an immediate coaching change or evaluate Boylen for another year, a stance that frustrated some Bulls fans. Friday’s announcement came on the last day of the regular season.

“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” Karnisovas said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise.”

Boylen’s tough talk in news conferences and blue-collar quirks, like installing a punch clock at the Bulls’ practice facility, made him an easy target for critics given Chicago’s poor play. The approach often seemed out of step with the modern NBA, as guard Zach LaVine expressed frustration on the court over Boylen’s tendency to call timeouts in games that were already decided. Young players like Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. have not developed as quickly as outsiders hoped, and Bulls rookie Daniel Gafford offered something less than a strong endorsement.

“I don’t like him a lot, but he’s okay,” Gafford said on a live stream in July. “Got some things he can work on, got some things he can get better at as a person and as a coach.”

Without strong support from his players, Boylen’s job status came down to whether Chicago’s ownership was willing to spend for a new coach. The Reinsdorf family will empower Karnisovas, a first-time GM, to pursue his own coach rather than keep Boylen as a holdover.

“No one could question Jim’s passion for our team and our organization,” COO Michael Reinsdorf, son of chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate his tireless efforts and contributions during his time with the Bulls, and we wish him and his family the very best.”

Given their inexperienced roster, the Bulls will probably be seeking a development-minded coach. Kenny Atkinson, who was fired by the Brooklyn Nets in March, could emerge as a candidate.

