Two years since their epic run to hoisting the Stanley Cup, this Capitals team — with many familiar faces from the 2018 champions — seems worlds from that squad. Those two first-round losses against the Blue Jackets were intense, overtime defeats. These two losses against the Islanders included a third-period collapse in Game 1 and a lifeless final 20 minutes in Game 2 that saw the Capitals struggle on special teams and repeatedly get bottled up in their own zone with the game still in doubt.

“We’ve been in this situation,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin tweeted in the moments after Game 2 on Friday night. “We know how to fight, we know how to play.”

After Wednesday’s third period saw the Islanders rattle off four straight goals after the Capitals held a 2-0 lead for much of the game, Friday followed a similar pattern: Strong start, self-inflicted miscues and no sense of urgency. Entering the third period down 3-2, the Capitals allowed the Islanders to get the insurance goal with 2:46 remaining from Cal Clutterbuck. Anders Lee, whose late hit on Nicklas Backstrom caused the Capitals center to miss Game 2 while in concussion protocol, tallied the empty-netter with 1:39 left to seal it.

Ovechkin opened the Game 2 scoring less than one minute into the game. The Capitals, who welcomed back Lars Eller after missing three games to be with his wife for the birth of their child, couldn’t maintain the early energy.

Ovechkin’s goal — his first of two on the night — briefly looked to be the spark the Capitals would need to carry them for the remaining 59 minutes. After flipping the puck past goaltender Semyon Varlamov, the Russian let out a triumphant yell that could be heard all the way up in the 300 level as Tom Wilson raised his hands and joined in the celebration.

With the tally, Ovechkin scored his first points in the 2020 postseason.

But quickly after Ovechkin’s strong start, the Islanders started to slowly regain the momentum they established in the third period of Wednesday’s Game 1. They started to get more pucks on net, outshooting the Capitals, and quickly the script was flipped.

To start what became an intense back-and-forth second period, the Islanders tallied the frame’s first two goals. The first was a power-play goal from Nick Leddy at 2:56 after Nic Dowd took a high-stick penalty. Leddy’s tally was a left point shot that went off the bottom of Braden Holtby’s glove and right post, then in. The power play goal was the first power play goal allowed all postseason.

Holtby, who struggled in the late stages of Game 1, finished with 27 saves on 31 shots.

Barely two minutes later, the Capitals found themselves trailing when Matt Martin tipped a puck past Holtby.

Ovechkin needed about 90 second to knot it at 2-2. The tie lasted all of 15 seconds when Brock Nelson beat Holtby on a breakaway, a tally that ultimately would stand as the winner.

The breakaway came on a turnover from Jakub Vrana, who has zero points this postseason. Coach Todd Reirden didn’t waste any time benching Vrana. He was back on the ice for the third and was aggressive on his opening shift but failed to have any lasting offensive impact.

As the Capitals headed to the final frame down 3-2, Vrana’s miscue was only one of many that occurred throughout the night. The Capitals had two too many men on the ice calls in the game — once at 5:13 of the first period that negated matching minors and gave the Islanders power play time, and then again with 6:18 left in the second period and the Washington trailing.

The Capitals also only had 13 shots on goal through two periods — with Ovechkin credited for six of them — as the team was getting outshot 24 to 13 through 40 minutes.

The Capitals produced 12 shots in the third period but none got past Semyon Varlamov, who finished with 21 saves on 23 shots. When the final horn sounded, the Capitals’ heads were down as they left the ice. An uphill climb — or an early exit — comes next.