He played the first four games last year for the Scarlet Knights before sitting out the remainder of the season to retain his eligibility following the firing of Chris Ash as head coach.

“We were shocked and saddened by that,” Fuente said of Blackshear’s setback during a Zoom call with local media. “Raheem was shocked. Our administration feels like we have a very strong case. We’re going to absolutely appeal that and see if we can make any headway there.”

AD

AD

Last season Blackshear rushed 29 times for 88 yards and had 29 receptions, second on the team, for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

As a freshman, Blackshear led Rutgers with 953 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns.

The NCAA denying Blackshear’s waiver comes a year after it did the same to offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, a Coastal Carolina transfer who came to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother, who had a noncancerous brain tumor removed before his freshman season.

Hoffman had been seeking a hardship waiver to avoid sitting out. The NCAA can grant a player such a waiver based on cases of family emergencies, among other mitigating circumstances.

AD

Hoffman indicated the NCAA had denied his request because his family home in Statesville, N.C., is five miles outside the 100-mile radius of Virginia Tech and because his mother’s condition had improved when he was enrolled at Coastal Carolina.

AD

“I was notified yesterday,” Fuente said of the Blackshear situation. “I’m not involved in any of that. This comes through the administration and compliance, obviously, but they feel good about our stance. They were surprised, and I’m cautiously optimistic that we can turn it around in relatively short order.”