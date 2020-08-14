“Jana is everything I want to be,” Henry said Friday during a Zoom call with local media. “I’m not really that vocal like him, but seeing him take leadership the majority of the time is great, and it’s something I want to take him up on as well.”

Jana’s on-field production places him well ahead of the rest of the position group heading into season, and thus other Cavaliers wide receivers naturally gravitate to the 6-foot, 190-pound Canadian who had 74 receptions, third on the team, for 886 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.

He finished as one of five players in major college football with at least 100 targets, a 70 percent catch rate and 10 yards per target. Jana had his career-best game last season with 13 catches for 146 yards during a 38-31 win against North Carolina on the road that secured Virginia’s bowl eligibility.

But it became crystal clear Jana would be the leading candidate to become the Cavaliers’ No. 1 wide receiver this season following a memorable performance in Virginia’s inaugural appearance in the Orange Bowl, with seven receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 36-28 loss to Florida.

“Even though Joe and Hasise got a lot of notoriety from last year, he was really the leader of the group,” Virginia wide receivers Coach Marques Hagans, also a standout player for the Cavaliers, said of Jana. “He really assumes that role again this season. It’s a natural thing to him.

“Everything that you want in a player, it’s Terrell Jana.”

Jana made it a point to connect regularly with teammates and friends from other schools via video conferencing when the novel coronavirus pandemic put in-person meetings on hold, not necessarily to discuss football but to ensure those close to him were in the right frame of mind through unprecedented times.

He’s also become a mentor to high school students through a group led by other Cavaliers athletes and participates in College Athlete Unity, whose mission, according to its website, is “to empower the student-athlete to speak out against injustice and amplify the platform they are given through college sports.”

“I think definitely I’ve been a lead-by-example guy my whole life, but then as I got older I kind of learned you’ve got to use your voice more in a more vocal and more prominent role as a leader,” Jana said. “Last year definitely was the start of it, and the big thing was just being around other leaders.”

Jana’s leadership responsibilities become that much more significant given not only the turnover at wide receiver but also quarterback, with the Cavaliers seeking to repeat as ACC Coastal Division champions with Brennan Armstrong in line to take over as the starter.

With just five days of training camp complete, the chemistry between Armstrong and the wide receivers continues to develop, and although the redshirt sophomore kept in touch with Jana through phone calls and text messages, such communication hardly serves as a fitting substitute for on-field workouts.

“I think my type of leadership is very one-on-one, individual, so hopefully for each person I’m going to provide what they need, whether be it vocal, whether it be more personal one-on-one stuff,” Jana said. “Obviously I’m going to try to mold myself to them so I can make them even better.”