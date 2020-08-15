All three games were high-scoring shootouts decided by three points or fewer, and Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert missed a potential game-winner that would have sent Portland home.

The Blazers’ great escapes landed them in a weekend play-in round with the Memphis Grizzlies, where they again fought to the final minute to claim a 126-122 win. A superior regular season record granted the Blazers a major advantage: per the new bubble rules, Portland (35-39) needed to beat Memphis (34-39) just once to advance while Memphis needed to beat Portland twice. Still, nothing came easily for the Blazers, who jumped out to a 30-14 first-quarter lead but trailed by eight early in a tense fourth quarter that saw both teams loudly dispute foul calls with the officials.

Lillard rose to the occasion again, flying past Jonas Valanciunas for a poster dunk in the third quarter and hitting five three-pointers to lead the Blazers with 31 points. But this was a balanced team effort rather than Lillard’s typical one-man show at Disney World.

Center Jusuf Nurkic, who announced earlier Saturday that his grandmother had died after a lengthy battle with covid-19, finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, and converted a key and-one to give the Blazers the lead for good. CJ McCollum, limited by a back injury at times in the bubble, scored 29 points and hit a pair of clutch jumpers. Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and delivered the dagger, draining a three-pointer with 20 seconds left.

The young and often overlooked Grizzlies didn’t go quietly. Ja Morant, Memphis’s Rookie of the Year finalist, was electric, slithering regularly to the hoop to finish with a game-high 35 points and 8 assists. Brandon Clarke, a rookie forward, scored 20 points off the bench and stretched Portland’s defense with a career-high four three-pointers.

The NBA recognized Lillard’s torrid scoring stretch Saturday by naming him MVP of its resumed regular season inside the bubble at Disney World. With Portland’s win Saturday, the NBA’s playoff bracket was officially set with games beginning Monday. In addition to the Lakers (1) vs. Blazers (8), the West will see the Clippers (2) vs. Mavericks (7), Nuggets (3) vs. Jazz (6) and Rockets (4) vs. Thunder (5). The East bracket will feature the Bucks (1) vs. Magic (8), Raptors (2) vs. Nets (7), Celtics (3) vs. 76ers (6), and Pacers (4) vs. Heat (5).

The Blazers’ matchup with the Lakers, which begins Tuesday, will be one of the NBA’s most compelling first-round series. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lillard will provide the star power, and the two franchises have a lengthy playoff history. The Lakers have beaten the Blazers in nine out of their 11 postseason meetings, including in the 2000 Western Conference finals when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal combined to lead a gallant comeback. Portland, meanwhile, swept L.A. in the 1977 West finals before claiming the only championship in franchise history.

