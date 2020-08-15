Rask was the starter for both Game 1 and 2 against the Hurricanes. Carolina won Game 2 to even the best-of-seven series, 1-1.

AD

Boston will now put backup Jaroslav Halak in net for the rest of the playoffs. The 35-year-old goaltender helped the 8-seeded Montreal Canadiens upset both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals in the 2010 postseason, but has appeared in just 10 playoff games since. Halak played for the St Louis Blues and New York Islanders before spending part of the 2013-14 season with the Washington Capitals, appearing in 12 games. He’s been Rask’s understudy in Boston the past two seasons.

AD

Meanwhile, Rask, 33, helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup finals in 2013 and 2019, and went 26-8-6 in the regular season with a .929 save percentage. During the restart, however, the Bruins have not appeared as dominant as they were in the regular season, when they won the President’s Trophy and were the only team in the NHL to record 100 points before the stoppage prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney told reporters Saturday that Rask’s family is safe and healthy and there was no specific incident that caused him to decide to go home.

AD

“We understand completely where Tuukka is coming from,” Sweeney said. “I don’t think it’s any big surprise to us, to be honest. We were privy to some information before the rest of the public. This has been a difficult decision for Tuukka. But the Boston Bruins are in full support of why he made this decision.

AD

“His family is safe and healthy. But with a newborn and two other young girls it’s been challenging. It’s nothing specific. Fortunately, his family is healthy. To have their dad back to be around on a regular basis is exactly what Tuukka needs to do at this point in time.”

Rask faced criticism for comments made after the Game 2 loss against the Hurricanes, in which he expressed his feeling that the lack of fans in the Toronto bubble contributed to the lack of a typical playoff atmosphere.

AD

“To be honest with you, it doesn’t really feel like playoff hockey out there … it just feels dull at times,” Rask said Thursday. “There might be five minutes and it’s just coast-to-coast hockey and there’s no atmosphere. It just feels like an exhibition game.”