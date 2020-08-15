In the weeks leading up to the NHL restart, hockey experts often took note of that firepower when explaining their optimism in this Capitals team. They would start with the obvious, Alex Ovechkin, then start to move down the list: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Jakub Vrana, Tom Wilson, even John Carlson. Not to mention perennial goal scorer Ilya Kovalchuk, who joined the team at the trade deadline. On paper, this is a Capitals team that has to weapons to produce and dominate games. But as two rough outings against the Islanders have shown, “on paper” isn’t everything.

“I think that we’ve shown it in the beginning of the games,” Washington Coach Todd Reirden said. “[Friday] again, just look at the first few shifts and we’ve put pucks behind their defense, we get in on the forecheck, we hang onto pucks and we’re able to get the results we need to. We have to consistently do that for 60 minutes and then we’re going to get contributions from everybody, but that has to happen more often.”

Only two Washington players have scored through the first two games of the series: Ovechkin and Oshie, who both have two goals. Meanwhile, the Islanders have had eight different goal scorers on nine goals. The Capitals’ depth, which had been lauded during the season for production and grit, has gone cold. Washington faces the Islanders again for Game 3 on Sunday.

AD

AD

“We need more players like [Ovechkin] that are playing to the top of their level,” Reirden said of Ovechkin’s two-goal performance Friday after the Capitals’ loss.

On Friday night, Washington was without Backstrom, who is in concussion protocol after a late hit from Islanders captain Anders Lee in Game 1 of the series. But the Capitals still have a handful of other weapons at their disposal, including Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana.

Kuznetsov led the team with 32 points in 24 postseason games in their 2018 Stanley Cup run.

Through the two games against the Islanders this postseason, Kuznetsov has skated 47:05, for an average of 23:33 minutes of ice time. He has eight total shots on goal, with six coming in Game 1, and a mere two in Game 2. He has tallied a single point through two games — a primary assist to Oshie on his first power play goal Wednesday afternoon. Reirden praised Kuznetsov’s skating and focus during the round-robin games, with his skill and prowess noticeable on the ice, but that has only shown in spurts.

AD

AD

Vrana has no postseason points through two games and has skated 26:28 total. On Friday night, he was benched for the majority of the second period. Vrana’s last shift of the second period was at 6:54, after his turnover led to Brock Nelson’s breakaway tally that flipped past Braden Holtby and was the eventual game-winner. Vrana later returned to his normal second line spot to start the third period.

Vrana has had a strong season, recording a career-best 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists). But so far, his postseason is a carbon copy of last year’s first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Last year, the speedy, smooth-skating winger recorded zero points in seven postseason games against the Hurricanes after setting career highs in goals (24) and assists (23) in the regular season. Nearly everything was clicking for Vrana through 82 games, but the playoffs were a different animal.

AD

AD

“I was really down on myself,” Vrana said in early October.

But Kuznetsov or Vrana aren’t the only ones who can fix the Capitals’ woes. Washington’s third line, which consists of Carl Hagelin, Travis Boyd and Kovalchuk, combined for zero shots on goal in Game 1. During Game 2, Boyd only played 6:38 and had two shots on goal, while Kovalchuk played 8:16 and had no shots on goal. Hagelin played 11:36 and also had no shots on goal.

“I think we’ve been more frustrating to ourselves, taking unnecessary penalties, or making mistakes out there that you shouldn’t make,” Hagelin said. “We know they are going to be close games, you see, we’ve only scored, what is it? Four goals so far. Sometimes that is all it takes in the playoffs if you are playing smart enough defensively, but we haven’t done that, either.”

AD

AD

So, how do the Capitals fix their offensive woes?

Hagelin said the team needs to start moving the puck a little quicker, as simple as that sounds.

“We spent some too much time in our end and when we get the puck out we are not having speed to kind of go of the offense so it sounds pretty simple, but that is how it is,” Hagelin said. “We got to make sure we are winning some draws in the o-zone and get sustained pressure. It has got to start with that, holding onto pucks in the o-zone and feeling comfortable being in the o-zone.”