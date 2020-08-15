Both players must spend at least 10 days at the alternate site.

Plesac posted a six-minute Instagram video Thursday, blaming the press for the situation while simultaneously defending his actions and admitting he broke MLB rules by not staying in Cleveland’s team hotel. Plesac said he was “disgusted” with the “terrible” media and that it does “evil things to create stories.”

The 25-year-old filmed himself while driving, saying “the last thing I would wanna do is put anybody at risk.”

He added that he took two nasal swabs and tested negative for the coronavirus in both cases. Clevinger also reportedly twice tested negative.

Plesac said he and Clevinger socially distanced and among a group of eight people while eating dinner and opening packs of baseball cards.

“You can’t sit in a room all day is the truth of the matter,” Plesac said.

Indians Manager Terry Francona said he was “disappointed” with Plesac’s video.

Francona’s son, Nick, was more expressive than his father, sharing the video on Twitter with a pointed comment.

“A few days ago I said that Zach Plesac should sit in timeout and shut the f*** up until he can demonstrate he isn’t an oxygen thief. That still stands,” Nick Francona wrote.

“I’m not sure Zach was able to convey what he intended to convey in the video after having a chance to speak with him afterwards,” Indians President Chris Antonetti said. “I think if he had a do-over, he may have said things a bit differently.”

The pitchers drove to Detroit separatelyt to meet their teammates at the Indians’ hotel Friday. It wasn’t enough.

“For clarity, this isn’t punitive in any way,” Antonetti said. “This is us reflecting and thinking, ‘Okay, given all that’s happened, how do we put together the best team right now to go out and win games?’ And given what’s transpired and how people are feeling, we thought at least for the time being, this is the best thing for us to do to put our team in the best position to succeed.”

Both Clevinger and Plesac issued apologies earlier in the week but comments from their teammates made it clear that their trust will need to be earned considering the fragile nature of playing sports in a pandemic.

“They hurt us bad,” Indians pitcher Adam Plutko said after Cleveland’s 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. “They lied to us. They sat here in front of you guys and publicly said things that they didn’t follow through on.

“So those ‘grown-ass men’ can sit here and tell you guys what happened and tell you guys what they’re gonna do to fix it,” Plutko said. “I don’t need to do that for them.”

All-star shortstop Francisco Lindor said this season truly emphasizes the need for players to be selfless.

“We’re humans and we make mistakes,” Lindor said. “We’ve got to be accountable when we make those mistakes, and we’ve got to understand that you can’t put yourself first. In the times we’re in, you cannot put yourself first.”