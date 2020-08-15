Gentry had few answers for his team’s lackluster showing, admitting to reporters after losing a must-win game to the San Antonio Spurs that there was “no explanation” for the Pelicans’ flat performance.

Gentry, 65, was hired by New Orleans in 2015 and posted a 175-225 (. 438) record in five seasons. His tenure was highlighted by a 2018 run to the second round of the playoffs led by Anthony Davis, but the Pelicans missed the postseason in four of Gentry’s five years and managed a winning record just once.

When Davis demanded a trade last season, Gentry earned praise for his steady handling of the resulting media firestorm. He seemed thrilled by the prospect of coaching Williamson, pumping his fist and letting out a profanity when the Pelicans landed the right to draft the Duke forward with the top overall pick in 2019.

But Gentry’s experience was a reminder of how unforgiving the NBA can be to coaches. Williamson’s knee surgery and conditioning issues led him to play just 24 games as a rookie, and his minutes limit in the bubble prevented Gentry from playing him in key moments and altered the Pelicans’ rotations.

“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said in a statement. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

Griffin, who arrived in New Orleans last year, will now pursue a coach who will be tasked with guiding Williamson and Brandon Ingram, a first-time all-star this season, to greater heights. Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson said in the team’s statement that her primary focus in the coaching search would be “competing for championships [because] that’s what our fans deserve.”

The Pelicans could consider Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue, who worked under Griffin with the Cleveland Cavaliers, or Kenny Atkinson, a development-minded coach who was fired by the Brooklyn Nets in March, among other candidates.

New Orleans’ experience in the bubble was instructive for its next coach. After Williamson left Florida, the remaining Pelicans appeared adrift and disinterested. When Williamson returned, his minutes limit altered New Orleans’ rotations and largely prevented him from sustaining positive momentum within games. Even during his best moments, Williamson looked a step slow on defense and seemed to fatigue quickly.

The top task for Gentry’s replacement will be managing Williamson’s health and conditioning given that he has enough talent and physicality to be an all-star next season. Before the hiatus, Williamson was often sensational, regularly throwing down highlight reel dunks and accumulating a long string of 20-point performances.