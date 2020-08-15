“I’m not going to run him out there like that,” Manager Dave Martinez said Friday night. “He was upset. He wanted to be out there. But I’m not going to see him go through that. He’s one of our best. To see him gut it out like that, I appreciated it. We all did. But we have to take care of him.”

Strasburg declined to speak with reporters after the outing. Following his last start, against the Orioles on Aug. 9, he explained that the irritation made it hard for him to grip and feel his pitches. But he wanted to work through it, saying that he was still figuring out how to excel despite a nagging tingling.

Martinez was worried. At first, though, he and the Nationals were not worried enough to keep Strasburg from appearing Friday. Strasburg had already missed his first two starts of a shortened year. He had told reporters that pitching wouldn’t lead to additional harm. But there was chance it could shift his mechanics, should Strasburg tweak his delivery to compensate for the irritation. And that led to fears of longer-term effects.

“I mean, to be frank, this season is kind of a mess to begin with, so I got to think big picture here and it’s my career,” Strasburg said on July 25, when the Nationals announced the injury upon scratching him from his first start. That big picture includes the seven-year, $240 million deal the 33-year-old signed last winter. “I know that in the long run it’s important to try to make as many starts as you can, and by putting yourself in a compromising position now, I don’t really know if it’s the best way moving forward.”

But Strasburg also expressed optimism that he would be back soon. He was right, returning in two weeks, but now the problem is lingering. Erick Fedde is expected to again take his place in the rotation. The 27-year-old threw 5 ⅓ scoreless innings after relieving Strasburg against the Orioles. Strasburg’s active roster spot was filled by reliever Ryne Harper, who was demoted to the alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va., on Friday, kept in Baltimore to be the 29th man for the second leg of a doubleheader, then promoted back to the big leagues without ever leaving the club.

That’s the sort of scramble the Nationals are in with six weeks left in the regular season. Their focus, though, may be fixed well beyond it.

This is a developing story that will be updated.