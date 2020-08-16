Alabama senior center Chris Owens shared a photo Sunday showing a long, crowded line outside a bar near his campus in Tuscaloosa. Most of them were not wearing masks despite months of recommendations that covering noses and mouths, as well as social distancing, are among the simplest, most effective ways to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“How about we social distance and have more than a literal handful of people wear a mask?” Owens asked. “Is that too much to ask Tuscaloosa?”

A few hours later, Alabama’s AD, Greg Byrne, posted a photo showing a similar scene, and he offered even more pointed commentary.

“Who wants college sports this fall?? Obviously not these people!!” Byrne exclaimed. “We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!”

Saban’s 24-year-old daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, chimed in Sunday with a tweet she subsequently deleted (via AL.com): “If you want to stand outside of bars and potentially contract and spread COVID19 by all means you do you, but stay away from the student athletes. They at least follow protocols and actually WANT sports this season.”

Saban Setas also retweeted this message from an Alabama fan account: “Athletes are out here begging to play sports begging to provide entertainment to the students and fans and what do the students do to repay them? The exact opposite of what is necessary in order to achieve that goal. Absolutely disgraceful.”

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are pushing to play football over the next few months. If successful, football will be the only major college sports championship contested in the near future, as the NCAA recently canceled all other Division I fall championship events because of the pandemic.

The other two Power Five conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, announced last week they were postponing football until January at the earliest, and the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference are doing the same.

One of the Big Ten’s biggest stars, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, started a petition urging his conference to reconsider its decision. He used a hashtag, #WeWantToPlay, that went viral last week as high-profile players such as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence pleaded for a season this fall.

For the time being, Lawrence, a member of the ACC who is a leading candidate to be picked first in the 2021 NFL draft, will get his chance. However, that opportunity could be imperiled if coronavirus rates spike on campuses where football players can’t help but have some interaction with other students, most of whom will not be tested as frequently nor be subject to the same level of oversight.

Auburn sophomore offensive lineman Kameron Stutts tweeted Saturday that he had four in-person classes after a fan of the Tigers suggested that players would take their courses online and thus not need to worry much about being infected while on campus.

With Auburn starting class Monday — the same day the SEC will unveil its 2020 football schedule — Stutts also tweeted Saturday that he noticed “not a single person wearing [a] mask on campus.”

Teammate Anthony Schwartz, a junior wide receiver, chimed in tweeting, “Y’all said it’s safer on campus but I’ve seen crowds of people and none of them are wearing masks.”

“Don’t get me started on how downtown was last night while I was driving through,” Schwartz added.

“Our kids on campus have got to make it cool to have their masks on,” Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl said in an interview Saturday with WVTM. “I think we’ve just got to make it popular to do that.

“Let the peer pressure be on all of us wearing masks, and the ones that aren’t wearing them are going to feel odd,” Pearl continued. “I’m asking my student-athletes to take leadership in that regard.”

In many cases, college football players have been at their respective facilities for several weeks, whereas most other students are beginning to return as campuses and their surrounding towns spring back to life. The NCAA’s chief medical officer, Brian Hainline, said Saturday that such resocializing, if not managed with proper safety protocols, could be the “downfall” of college sports this year.

“The pathway to play sports is so exceedingly narrow right now,” Hainline told CNN (via the Athletic). “Everything would have to line up perfectly.”

“If testing stays as it is,” he added, “there’s no way we could go forward with sports.”