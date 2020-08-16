The 20-year-old cyclist, who was the favorite in the race after winning the Vuelta a Burgos and the Tour of Poland, struck a low stone wall as he descended the Muro di Sormano in northern Italy. Video showed him striking his head, then flipping over the wall and into the ravine. He was taken to the Como hospital and, according to his team, was conscious. He suffered a broken pelvis and a bruised right lung, his team’s manager said.

Evenepoel’s debut in the Giro d’Italia in October is in doubt, but that was the least of anyone’s concern Saturday evening. “What happens to his season? I don’t care, I really don’t,” Patrick Lefevere, his team’s manager, said (via Velo News). “I’m glad he’s still alive.”

Lefevere said (via Sporza) that Evenepoel has “a fracture in the pelvis, where the head of the femur is in the hip. You don’t have to have been to school to understand that he won’t be racing this season.”

The crash came less than two weeks after Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Fabio Jakobsen was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at Tour of Poland.

“We crawled through a small hole for the second time in 10 days,” Lefevere told Sporza. “When you watch that somersault live, you immediately think: what now?”

Lefevere questioned the safety of the descent at Muro di Sormano as well as the sprint that caused the crash in which Jakobsen was hurt. He is recovering from surgery for facial injuries after he crashed through the roadside barricades after being cut off by Dylan Groenewegen, who was disqualified and later apologized. He faces disciplinary action by the sport’s governing body.

“I have been against the union and the organization several times, saying that these kinds of descents are not possible, but nothing will change,” Lefevere said (via Velo News). “I don’t even want to talk about it anymore. Crudely speaking, we could have had two deaths in a week with Fabio Jakobsen and Remco. You may think that winning and racing is important. But when you see your riders flying into a ravine, you don’t think about it anymore.”