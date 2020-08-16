But instead, it was the Islanders, not the Capitals, who shifted into an extra gear, with Mathew Barzal recording the emphatic game-winner on a breakaway tally only 4:28 into the extra frame Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

The goal gave the Islanders a 2-1 overtime win in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series against the Capitals, and New York now holds a 3-0 series lead over the struggling Washington group.

Capitals forward Jakub Vrana had two great looks against Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlomov moments earlier but could not convert.

After dropping the first two meetings because of strong starts with undisciplined third periods, the Capitals couldn’t find that extra gear in Sunday’s matinee as they came out flat and couldn’t generate offense yet again in a frantic final couple frames. The loss came without Nicklas Backstrom (concussion protocol), who did not play in his second straight game after Anders Lee’s late hit forced him to miss the final two periods of Game 1.

The Capitals will now head into Game 4 Tuesday night, with the chance of elimination on the table.

Like the final frame of Game 2, the Capitals once again had an opportune chance on the power play only 2:34 into the third but had no shots on goal. Additionally, their undisciplined minor penalties continued, as Tom Wilson took the team’s fifth minor penalty of the night at 6:25 in the third, which disrupted any momentum. And while that penalty kill did not lead to another score, it only delayed the inevitable.

Washington was in early trouble on Sunday, down 1-0, after a deflection goal in front by Lee gave the Islanders the dominant lead. The Capitals were struggling, with zero offensive pressure, zero breakouts that crossed center ice and no real sense of urgency. And as both teams went to the room for the first intermission, there was a sense this Capitals team had no fight left.

Then, all of a sudden, at 5:50 of the second period, the Capitals were right back in it.

Evgeny Kuznetsov struck on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 as his teammates let out yells of excitement from the bench. Kuznetsov meanwhile raised his arms and let out a furious yell that echoed up to the 300 section at Scotiabank Arena as he did his joyful prancing bird celebration. Finally, there was a glimmer of hope for a flailing Capitals team.

The Russian center’s laser tally came from the right circle and slid under the bar while Wilson set the perfectly executed screen in front of the net. That was Kuznetsov’s 26th career playoff goal and finally gave the team a little life. He has now passed Dale Hunter (25) for the fourth-most playoff goals in franchise history. It was Kuznetsov’s first goal in the series against the Islanders.

Despite the momentum in their favor, the Capitals couldn’t immediately capitalize and again struggled with their own unforced errors. Radko Gudas took the team’s fourth minor penalty of the game, called for hooking at 11:10 of the second period.

Then, there was a shorthanded breakaway chance for Wilson, who has tallied points in his last three games, but the puck rolled on him and his shot went wide. In the third, the Capitals also had a couple of high-danger opportunities. But again, it wasn’t enough to get past a disciplined, defensively focused Islanders group.

Sunday, the coaching staff made significant changes up and down the lineup. The most notable ones were the healthy scratches: Michal Kempny, Jonas Siegenthaler and Travis Boyd. All three had played in the previous two games against the Islanders. Inserted in their place were Martin Fehervary, Radko Gudas and Brian Pinho.

Pinho, 25, made his NHL debut, as he played in place of Boyd as the team’s third line center. The last time a Capitals player made his franchise debut in the playoffs was when Tom Wilson did so in 2013.

Pinho is a natural center, though he split time last year as the team’s top line right winger. He had a good last season with the team’s American League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., recording 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists).

Washington opened the game with little urgency, as their slow and conservative playmimicked the Islanders’ style of play rather than their own. They were outshot 6-1 in the opening seven minutes and were outshot 14-6 by the end of the first frame. Only three of the six shots came at even strength, the other three were shorthanded.

Once again, the Capitals took too many penalties to open the game, with two minors in the first 10:38. And while the Islanders could not take advantage on both their early power play opportunities, it disrupted any rhythm the Capitals would try to establish in the Islanders’ zone. Washington then took its third minor penalty of the game with 5:02 left in the first, only eight seconds after Lee opened the scoring for the Islanders.