Alex Smith, whose life and football career was threatened by a compound leg fracture he suffered during a game in November 2018, will be cleared for football activity Sunday and can then be activated off the physically unable to perform list, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Before the start of training camp, Smith was cleared by his surgical team to return to football. But he didn’t pass his physical with the team because of medical staff’s uncertainty about how his leg would respond to an increase in football movements.

“For him, it’s really just a matter of, can he do the movements he needs to do?” Coach Ron Rivera said in early August. "Can he protect himself when he’s on the field more so than anything else? Remember, he’s going to have to hand the ball off, he’s going to have to drop back into the pocket and throw the ball, he’s going to have to escape and we have to make sure he can do those things and protect himself as he plays.”

According to multiple people familiar with his situation, Smith, 36, took significant strides in practice this past week, though he’s been limited by his designation. On PUP, he’s been able to do most anything except practice and participate in walk-throughs.

But he returns just as practice is kicking into high gear for the team.

Because the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the league to operate remotely for the entire offseason, training camp this year has been altered to included a lengthy ramp-up period to let players ease their way back into team workouts. Washington began the second phase of its training camp, with 90-minute workouts and helmets — on Aug. 13. Starting Tuesday, the team can begin to hold padded practices, of which they’re allowed a maximum of 14.

On the active PUP list, Smith already counted toward the team’s camp roster limit of 80 players, so a corresponding move to clear a spot isn’t needed.

His return, however, could significantly alter the team’s competition for the starting quarterback job. Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who started seven games and came off the bench for two others last year, appeared to be the presumed starter for 2020, though Rivera refused to declare him QB1 from the outset. Instead, the team traded for Kyle Allen in March and set the stage for a camp battle between the two.

But now there’s three, including a seasoned veteran with a $16 million salary this season.