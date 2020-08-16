Like Brett Favre, who played a round at the club in Bedminster, N.J., with Trump three weeks ago, Feely was a member of the 2008 New York Jets team co-owned by Woody Johnson, Trump’s embattled ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Trump had originally planned to go to Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch before the Yankees’ game against the Boston Red Sox, making his announcement as Anthony S. Fauci, the administration’s infectious diseases specialist with whom Trump has clashed over the coronavirus, was to do first-pitch honors before the season opener at Nationals Park. The Washington Post reported that some aides were caught off guard by the announcement and that the Yankees had not specifically invited him. Instead, he had an open but nonspecific invitation from the team. Trump later changed his mind, citing a “strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else” that would prevent him from traveling to New York in mid-August.
However, Trump’s plans changed when he traveled to New York to visit his hospitalized brother, Robert, just before his death Saturday.
