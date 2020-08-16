Trump had originally planned to go to Yankee Stadium on Saturday to throw out the first pitch before the New York Yankees’ game against the Boston Red Sox. He announced he would do so as Anthony S. Fauci, the administration’s infectious-diseases specialist with whom Trump has clashed over the novel coronavirus, was set to throw out the first pitch before the season opener at Nationals Park last month. The Washington Post reported that some aides were caught off-guard by the announcement and that the Yankees had not specifically invited Trump. Instead, the president had an open but nonspecific invitation from the team. Trump later changed his mind, citing a “strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else” that would prevent him from traveling to New York in mid-August.