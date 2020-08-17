In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in May, there have been nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and the world of sports has seen a renewal of the types of demonstrations first staged in 2016 by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Mayfield, now in his third season after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, said in June that he “absolutely” will kneel during the anthem and he declared Friday that he has no “regrets” about taking that stance.

“Being in my position, which is a blessing, being out on a platform to where I can speak on issues that are just wrong. Right is right, and wrong is wrong,” Mayfield said Friday. “There is a human rights issue that has been going on for a long time, and I believe in that.”

The Haslams, both 66, said Sunday they were prepared for any possible fallout from Browns players kneeling. They also urged the public to “have a lot more thoughtful dialogue” about how different people view the protests.

“I think one of the unfortunate things in the country today is that there is not enough thoughtful dialogue like, ‘Baker, tell me why you think it is important.’ Or if so-and-so is not kneeling, ‘Tell me why you are not kneeling,’ ” said Jimmy Haslam, who purchased the Browns in 2012 from Randy Lerner. “There is just all of this condemnation from one side versus the other, rather than everybody trying to understand, ‘Well, why is that important to you, Baker? You are a thoughtful young man. You understand the ramifications.’

“We are going to be fully supportive of our players, no matter what they decide to do. We just ask that as a country we have a lot more thoughtful dialogue.”

Dee Haslam added that she hoped people would “listen to each other instead of just throwing somebody under the bus for not wanting to believe the way you want to.”

In their comments, the Browns owners were more clearly accepting of player protests than Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in recent remarks. Jones, who threatened in 2017 to bench any Dallas player who did not stand during the anthem, said last week he would exhibit “grace” on the issue as his team worked toward “how we’re going to handle” possible protests.

“Many of you have written and criticized me for having too much grace and understanding regarding our players, and I probably have,” Jones said then. “And I’m going to have grace regarding the people that are sensitive about our flag.

“Somewhere in between there as the weeks, as we get together with our team, as we discuss with the team, somewhere in between there is how we’re going to handle it.”

Jones also asserted at the time that he plans on having his Cowboys play games this season “in front of our fans,” despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the Haslams would only say Sunday that they would continue to “try” for some attendance at Browns games. The “final decision” on that, Jimmy Haslam said, will be up to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R).

If even a limited number of fans are allowed at NFL games, there will likely be coverage of their reactions to the player protests that appear nearly certain to be frequent occurrences before the games. At a recent Major League Soccer match hosted by FC Dallas, some among the 3,000 in the stands booed a demonstration in which players from both sides knelt.

Houston Texans Coach Bill O’Brien, who said in June he planned to kneel with his players, reiterated his intentions late last month.

“I think there was a time, in coaching and in the locker room, the old-school way was you had to separate politics from the locker room, religion from the locker room. In my opinion, those times are over,” O’Brien said. “I think that these guys are … very passionate about what is going on in the world.

“I stand with our Black players relative to what has happened over the last six months in this country. Black lives matter.”

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski has not made the same pledge, but he said earlier this month that “social justice is something that we are going to constantly as a team talk about.”

“We are going to make sure that we are all talking and listening to each other and then ultimately doing,” said Stefanski, in his first season with Cleveland. “Baker is a great example of that.”

“I think all too much attention is called to whether somebody kneels or stands, or what their statement is, and not nearly enough attention is called to what they do afterward,” Jimmy Haslam said Sunday. “Dee and I can issue some great statement, but what you all really ought to look at is what ourselves, our coaches and our players are doing the rest of the week, if you will, to make this country a better place to live, work and raise a family.”