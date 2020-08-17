The team said it followed guidelines established by the NFL amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and received the approval of local political leaders and public health officials.

“As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season,” the Chiefs said in a written statement posted to their website.

The Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, are scheduled to host the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 to begin the season.

The NFL consistently has said that decisions on whether to have fans in attendance at games this season would be made on a team-by-team, city-by-city basis, based on local guidelines and health restrictions related to the pandemic.

The league and team owners have made plans for the rows of seating closest to the field at all stadiums to be closed to fans. Those seats are to be covered, and the space can be used to display sponsor logos and league and team messaging. The NFL also has said that fans will be required to wear masks at all games they are permitted to attend this season. Some teams already have announced plans to hold home games without fans.

The Chiefs said they will sell single-game tickets to the first three home games of the season to their season ticket holders beginning next Monday.

The team said the stadium will be subject to “enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures.” Fans must wear masks and follow distancing measures, the Chiefs said. Concessions will be cashless, and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the stadium. The team said fans will be permitted to tailgate in parking lots but are encouraged to maintain proper distance from other groups. Fans also will be required to enter the stadium via specific gates, based on seating location, to reduce crowding at entrances.