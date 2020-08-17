The redshirt sophomore’s comments drew national attention, along with messages of agreement from teammates, last Thursday. Other players supported the program and first-year coach Mike Norvell promised to discuss matters with his players.

“Playing football with Florida State University, my coaching staff and my teammates is exactly what I want to do,” Thompson wrote (via the Tallahassee Democrat) and appears to have deleted his social media accounts.

“With all the fear in the world, the confusion and concerns regarding this matter may cloud judgment on this arising problem in this country. My apologies on comments earlier this week that did not accurately depict my feelings towards this program and its leadership.

“Today I am grateful for the diligent efforts from myself and Coach Norvell to move forward. I am hopeful that this will be a great season of Seminole football. I am also confident in Coach Norvell and the future ahead of us.”

In his post last week, Thompson wrote that he had been “lied to multiple times about the conditions of other players health as well as mine. It has been shown to myself and the rest, that our leadership is based off an ‘I’ mentality with them only worried about their own future rather than their own athletes. I have been ridiculed about speaking up regarding this issue and it needs to be addressed for myself to safely continue the season.”

His message came after D.J. Matthews, a senior wide receiver, tweeted Wednesday night that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, then deleted the tweet. On Thursday morning, Matthews tweeted, “All the lies smh,” a message that was retweeted by Thompson. Tamorrion Terry, a junior wide receiver, shared Thompson’s message with exclamation points.

Terry’s guardian, Cindy Rewis, tweeted her concerns about player safety. “We need answers and we want the truth! @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell As parents and family members we deserve to know our kids are safe!” she wrote. “Weekly testing has not taken place and many players have tested + and yet told to remain silent! Silent NO MORE!”

Norvell told reporters Thursday that he planned to meet with players to discuss their well-being that day and said he had held a full-team open forum Wednesday night at which individual players had conversations about their concerns. Some players who had tested positive for the virus have returned to the team after testing negative.

“We’re all in this to help and benefit and grow each other,” Norvell said last week. “It is our job to make sure we provide an open and transparent protocol and policies for how we’re going to operate within covid, and I absolutely feel confident in how we’ve done that.

