“These last three weeks have been a hard pill to swallow,” the sixth-year player wrote on Twitter. “Seeing my dreams vanish right in front of me has been extremely difficult. After seeing several heart specialists, I was told if I continue to play ball with my condition, I could possibly rupture or tear my aorta which is enlarged. This can cause sudden death or a severe stroke.

“There is a 50/50 chance that surgery will fix my current health condition. But at the moment, I do not meet the criteria to undergo the operation. Those who qualify must have 5.5+ cm enlarged aorta, while mine measures 5.0 cm. At this time, I cannot play or have the surgery so I must wait. So at this moment, the best choice for me and my family is to walk away from this game.

“I appreciate the Jaguars for giving me an opportunity, and I’m thankful for everyone who has believed in me along the way. Thank you!”

Gunter signed a three-year, $18-million contract, with $11.15 million guaranteed, as a free agent in March, with the Jaguars planning to have him replace Calais Campbell, who was traded to Baltimore. Gunter was a fourth-round draft pick out of Delaware State by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015. In 77 games over five seasons with Arizona, Gunter had 126 tackles (80 solo), 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

The Jaguars begin practice with a depleted defensive front. Tackle Al Woods opted out of the season over family concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Price, a third-year tackle, has a knee injury and second-year tackle Dontavius Russell has a hip injury. Both were placed on the injured reserve list last week. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is a no-show, unwilling to sign a $17.8-million franchise tag tender or reconsider his demand to be traded.

