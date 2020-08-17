“I’m a football player first," Wright said in an interview with GMA. "... And then [I] became a businessman and cut my teeth ... helping some of the most complex and most important organizations around the world transform over the last few years. So for me, it’s personal, an opportunity to help bring together my two worlds in a really unique way in a really unique time. And the fact that I happen to be Black, and the most qualified person for this, is a boost.”
Washington has been without a president since team owner Daniel M. Snyder fired Bruce Allen on Dec. 30. Snyder hired Ron Rivera as head coach and to oversee football operations two days later, saying he wanted Rivera to be the singular voice who spoke for the organization.
The new president arrives at a tumultuous time for the franchise, which announced last month that it was abandoning its 87-year-old “Redskins” name amid sponsor pressure. Snyder’s three minority ownership partners, who hold a roughly 40 percent stake in the franchise, are trying to sell their shares. In a Washington Post story last month, 15 female former team employees and two female sportswriters described a culture of sexual harassment that had existed inside the organization, prompting Snyder to commission an independent review by an outside law firm.
In recent months, it became clear that non-football responsibilities were taking up a lot of Rivera’s time, including his playing a prominent role in the team’s name-change process and speaking in response to the harassment allegations, pulling him away from the team he was hired to rebuild.
Last month, the team named Terry Bateman, a longtime Snyder advisor, executive vice president and chief marketing officer to handle business operations. But Bateman’s role is intended to be a temporary one, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
