Approximately 40 percent of infections are asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and those individuals may be unknowingly sickening others by spreading the virus that causes the potentially fatal disease covid-19.

AD

AD

“Coach Freeze’s comments describing Liberty’s inadequate approach to COVID-19 testing are deeply troubling, and pose a threat to the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” Wildhack initially told ESPN Saturday, with his remarks later provided to Syraucse.com | The Post-Standard.

“The ACC has very clear testing protocols in place that all scheduled nonconference opponents must adhere to. Syracuse athletics refuses to put the members of our football program or our campus community in a position that could potentially compromise the rigorous public health and safety strategy we have put into place.”

Syracuse football players sat out four of the first eight days of practice out of concerns regarding the coronavirus. Among the most significant reasons for players missing practice, according to Syracuse.com, citing a source, was players’ lack of confidence other schools such as Liberty were taking the same precautions.

AD

AD

The ACC has said it is mandating schools its member institutions face in nonconference games to follow identical safety protocols regarding the coronavirus, which has led to the death of at least 167,000 in the United States and 773,000 worldwide, according to data collected by The Washington Post.

When the season begins, ACC requirements include weekly testing of players within three days of having played a game. Wildhack has said Syracuse will test three times a week during the season.

The NCAA is requiring all football programs playing in the fall to follow its safety protocols, including weekly testing of players during training camp, which has commenced for all teams in the conference.

AD

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week they would not play in the fall, leaving open the possibility of a spring season. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are the remaining Power Five conferences proceeding with a fall season.

AD

Liberty, a school known for its evangelical roots, was among the few colleges or universities to attempt reopen during the early stages of the outbreak. Its president Jerry Falwell Jr. is on a leave of absence in the wake of posting provocative images on social media.

Falwell also received criticism when he allowed students to stay on campus during the pandemic despite promising local officials he would do otherwise, drawing condemnation and a class-action lawsuit.