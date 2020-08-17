Furloughed employees will work through Friday and be paid through Oct. 16, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. MSE will assume 100 percent of the costs for health, vision and dental benefits for affected employees for the duration of their furloughs.

AD

AD

“The reason we have chosen a furlough instead of a layoff is rooted in my confidence that our business will return to hosting events with fans at our venues, and with that, we hope to bring back impacted employees,” Leonsis said in the email, which was obtained by The Washington Post.

After the NBA and NHL paused their seasons in mid-March, MSE committed to paying its 850 part-time staff for postponed games and events through April. Those payments totaled $1.2 million.

MSE’s executive team took a pay cut in April, with Leonsis and his partners suspending their compensation entirely. With the NBA, NHL and WNBA seasons still on hold in June, the company announced a 20 percent reduction in base salary pay for employees earning more than $75,000, effective July 12 until the end of the year.

AD

Other sports organizations have taken measures over the past five months to cut costs amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. In late March, the owners of the NHL’s Boston Bruins and TD Garden placed 68 of their full-time salaried employees on temporary leave. The following month, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which owns the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, laid off 21 employees and furloughed 104 more. Earlier this month, the New York Post reported that MSG Sports, which owns the NBA’s New York Knicks and NHL’s New York Rangers, laid off 50 employees.

AD

In the District, D.C. United of MLS furloughed a “handful” of employees in early April, and MLB’s Washington Nationals announced partial furloughs in late May for employees on the baseball operations and business staffs.

While the NHL and NBA seasons have since resumed and the WNBA’s shortened 2020 campaign tipped off last month, games are being played in controlled “bubble” environments, away from D.C. and without fans. Capital One Arena and the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Mystics’ home, which typically host concerts and other events when their tenants are on the road and during the offseason, have been dormant since March.

AD

Restrictions on large gatherings in the District remain in place under order of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. Leonsis, in his email to employees, said the region has “not progressed as positively” as he had hoped toward reopening.

AD

“We continue to support locally elected and community leaders in the DMV as they respond to the pandemic,” he wrote. “The health and safety of our employees, teams, fans, and partners remain our top priorities as it relates to reopening our business.”