While the streaking Blazers make compelling foes for LeBron James’s Lakers, their matchup isn’t the juiciest first-round series. Here’s how the eight matchups rank by entertainment value — from best to worst — with predictions for each.

1. Houston Rockets (4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5)

Last summer’s blockbuster trade involving Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook was supposed to extend Houston’s contention window and trigger a rebuild for OKC. Instead, the Southwest Division rivals enter their showdown with identical 44-28 records.

Westbrook’s absence from the start of the series because of a leg injury puts a minor damper on this one, but there are still story lines aplenty: James Harden and Westbrook vs. their former team, Harden vs. Paul after their abrupt split last summer, and Houston’s frenetic small-ball style vs. OKC’s controlled approach. The Rockets are facing greater expectations, and major offseason changes to the roster and coaching staff could be coming if they disappoint. Pick: Rockets in 6.

2. Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8)

With James, Anthony Davis, Lillard, CJ McCollum and even a rejuvenated Carmelo Anthony, this series should showcase plenty of individual scoring brilliance. Keep an eye on the Lakers’ poor outside shooting: They have ranked near the bottom in three-point percentage and volume in the bubble, while Portland’s attack is heavily reliant upon the three ball. If the Lakers can’t get Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green going, that differential could help the Blazers compensate for their talent disadvantage.

L.A.’s biggest edge is rest and energy. Portland Coach Terry Stotts said Saturday that his team felt like it had just been through a “nine-game series” to reach the first round. As the West’s top seed, the Lakers have been coasting and waiting for weeks. Don’t be surprised if they blitz out of the gate or outlast the Blazers. Pick: Lakers in 6.

3. Boston Celtics (3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6)

If only these Atlantic Division rivals were meeting on slightly better terms. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons left the bubble for knee surgery, removing a key playmaker and perimeter defender from what will surely be a high-intensity series.

The Celtics enter with all the pressure: They were one of only three teams to rank in the top 10 in both offense and defense in the bubble, and Jayson Tatum has found his stride. The Sixers, by contrast, have dealt with injury and fit issues, and Joel Embiid has played inconsistently since posting 41 points and 21 rebounds in the bubble opener. Al Horford’s signing last summer was supposed to swing the balance of power in this series, but Philly’s defense hasn’t lived up to the hype. Pick: Celtics in 6.

4. Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7)

The Mavericks and Clippers boasted the league’s top offenses, but this series will probably be decided on the other end. L.A. is loaded with elite perimeter defenders who will make life difficult for Luka Doncic, who has been sensational this month. The Mavericks, meanwhile, ranked second-to-last defensively in the bubble and don’t have great individual options to throw at Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

For Dallas, there’s no shame in going out in the first round after blowing past preseason expectations. Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis getting their feet wet in the postseason against a top contender counts as an organizational win. Pick: Clippers in 5.

5. Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Utah Jazz (6)

This is the toughest series to handicap: Denver won two more games in the regular season (46 to 44), Utah boasted the superior point differential (plus-2.5 to plus-2.1), and neither team looked especially sharp in the bubble. (Both finished 3-5.)

Utah’s upset bid took a hit Sunday when starting point guard Mike Conley departed the bubble for the birth of his child. It’s unclear how long Conley will be away from the team, and he will need to quarantine for at least four days upon his return. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has played well head-to-head against Rudy Gobert, and he should be the best player in this series. If Denver falters, it will be because of its defense, which has ranked dead last in the bubble. Pick: Nuggets in 7.

6. Indiana Pacers (4) vs. Miami Heat (5)

There’s more to this series than just the showdown between Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren, who scuffled and exchanged trash talk in January. Indiana is shorthanded with Domantas Sabonis sidelined by a foot injury and Victor Oladipo still working back to full health from a leg injury. Even so, Coach Nate McMillan earned a contract extension last week by overseeing a 6-2 bubble run powered by a top-three defense.

The bet here is that the Heat can shift into a higher gear, using a rotating cast of defenders to slow Warren, who has been one of the bubble’s top scorers. Miami should also chip away with a balanced attack that includes seven rotation players who averaged in double figures. Pick: Heat in 5.

7. Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Orlando Magic (8)

The Bucks have been a bit underwhelming, taking their foot off the gas once they locked up the top seed. While Giannis Antetokounmpo’s frustration over the officiating boiled over with an ugly head butt, don’t mistake that loss of composure for a true sign of weakness.

The Bucks swept the Magic in the season series 4-0, winning by an average of 17 points. Unfortunately, Jonathan Isaac, Orlando’s top frontcourt defender, suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Magic look like easy pickings after losing five straight in the bubble. Pick: Bucks in 4.

8. Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7)

If the Suns hadn’t gone undefeated in the bubble, the Nets would have gotten far more acclaim as an unexpected surprise. Brooklyn went 5-3 without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, supplementing young core pieces Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen with fringe NBA players. Kudos to interim coach Jacque Vaughn for their effort and buy-in.

That said, the Raptors are the defending champions and an experienced playoff machine, having won at least one series for the past four years. They mean business in the bubble, compiling a 7-1 record thanks to a top-ranked defense. If the undermanned Nets get a game, it will be a major triumph. Pick: Raptors in 4.