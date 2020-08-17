Speaking of Baton Rouge, the rejiggered schedule amid a pandemic called for Nov. 14 as the date for that city to stage Alabama vs. LSU, which spent last decade as the country’s foremost annual college football ruckus. LSU, which won the national championship in a goose-bumpy whoosh from September to January just before the world went to hell, got assigned a visit from Mississippi State on the delayed opening day of Sept. 26.

That’s part of the kindly welcome the league gave to Mississippi State’s noisy new coach, Mike Leach, whose team also must play at Alabama on Halloween and at Georgia on Nov. 21 — and that’s if all goes well. Leach joined other first-year coaches — Eliah Drinkwitz at Missouri, Sam Pittman at Arkansas, Lane Kiffin at Mississippi — in playing schedules rife with brutality even as to play, they do hope.

With various other conferences and independent teams canceling seasons because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, leaving holes in SEC schedules, college football’s top conference announced an inward turn in late July, leaving conference games only, fewer breathers and more beef.

It also knows the whole situation remains in maddening flux.

Yet for those who have reeled as the 2020 season has shrunk — from 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams to 66 at the moment — the SEC spent Monday supplying some dinner theater. It rolled out an appetizer in midafternoon by divulging the seven games planned for Sept. 26, when three of its five top-14 programs from 2019 are slated to travel: Georgia at Arkansas, Florida at Mississippi, and Alabama at Missouri. The other games: Kentucky at Auburn, Tennessee at South Carolina, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, and Mississippi State at LSU.

Even that tepid docket felt like something.

Then, with a trace of the early-evening breathlessness that feeds weekly College Football Playoff rankings in normal years, it rolled out the big portions, a bid at an actual schedule ranging from Sept. 26 to Dec. 5, with familiar annual festivals of contempt placed at fresh parts of the calendar.

Auburn at Georgia, long a November issue, went to Oct. 3. Oct. 17 splashed with both Georgia at Alabama and LSU at Florida. Halloween brought LSU at Auburn, as it ought to on occasion. The Georgia-Florida loathe-a-thon went to Nov. 7, the Alabama-LSU colossus to Nov. 14 (after weeks off for both), the Iron and Egg bowls for Nov. 28, and Florida at Tennessee from its usual September stronghold all the way to Dec. 5.

It all did lend enticement both to another sundown and to a hard climate that lately has included football people begging for help from citizens who have proved oblivious.

On Sunday, Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne took the unusual athletic-director step of tweeting a photo of an un-distanced, largely unmasked and thick line of people on a Tuscaloosa sidewalk. He wrote: “Who wants college sports this fall? Obviously not these people!! We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks.”

Players at Alabama (center Chris Owens) and Auburn (wide receiver Anthony Schwartz) had tweeted similar dismay about disregardful crowds. Their worry underscores the two forces between which they navigate 2020: a league with the highest levels of both football quality and per capita coronavirus cases.

According to the Associated Press ballots, SEC football teams finished last season ranked in a typical closing dominance of Nos. 1, 4, 6, 8 and 14, stirring their customary amount of interest in an upcoming season. The league has yielded 10 of the past 14 national champions plus five of the past 14 runners-up. According to The Post’s data collection from Johns Hopkins University and state and city tracking, SEC states hold down Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11 and 12 in coronavirus cases per 100,000 citizens since the pandemic began. Over the previous seven days leading up to Monday, it had been Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 12.

Yet as further manna for those seeking respite from grimness, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported last weekend that the football coaches’ video meeting got enriched with some testiness over an ancient SEC custom: charges of league favoritism toward its kingpins.

For example, the two new games Alabama got were at Missouri and home to Kentucky, while the two new games Arkansas got were at Florida and at home to Georgia. LSU? At Vanderbilt, home to Missouri. That’s about all the dichotomy one can cite, but to so many college football fans, such rancor must have sounded downright delightful.