“I used to think I was a detailed guy,” running back Saquon Barkley said Monday after players had the first of 14 practices in pads, “but now I’ve got to be even more detailed with the way we’re being coached.”

Even if players are doing things they haven’t had to do in years.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard admitted that he hadn’t run penalty laps probably “since middle school.”

“I think it’s going to take everybody buying in if we’re going to be the team we want to be,” he told reporters.

An entire offensive group had to run a lap, as did Alex Tanney and Wayne Gallman because of a fumbled handoff, according to Big Blue View. Offensive lineman Chad Slade committed a transgression that merited a lap and so did Carter Coughlin. Position coaches weren’t exempt, either.

Barkley watched teammates run laps and said they were part of a process. “We want to be a detailed team. It’s the little things that matter,” he said. “It comes with the territory.”

Judge, 38, was hired from the New England Patriots, for whom he had been an assistant since 2012. Before that, he coached under Nick Saban at Alabama.

“They’re going to be moving fast, we’re going to be intense, we’re going to have an intensity in how we work,” he promised last week. “When the padded practices start on Monday, it will reduce to a 90-minute practice, per league rules. We’re going to build everyone to make sure that now that we’re in pads, we can execute with the right fundamentals to play aggressive but safe. At all positions, receiver, d-line, it doesn’t matter. When the pads go on, you have to see intensity ramp up.”

It did, so much so that after two hard practices, Judge will switch to a nighttime practice Tuesday to give players a little longer recovery time.

“Look, for everyone kind of familiar with football, that will look a whole lot like every high school and college scrimmage in America,” Judge said last week, admitting that the coronavirus required a new approach. “Offense on one sideline, defense on the other. We’ll create situations on the field and let them play live football all the way through. We have to get an opportunity to let our guys play at full speed. Let them go out there and experience the game and demonstrate they can operate when coaches aren’t yelling in their ears and trying to make corrections. We just have to get them out there and let them play.”