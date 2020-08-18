The Hornets announced Tuesday that the incident was under investigation. “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,” the team said in a statement. “As an organization, we do not condone this type of language. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”
Focke tweeted an apology and explanation later Monday night.
“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game,” he wrote. “I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word.
“I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”
Focke, who also does a weekly podcast for the team’s website, previously worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.
