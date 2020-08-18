Orlando center Nikola Vucevic scored a career-playoff high 35 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds. The 35 points were the most he’s scored since November 2018. Terrence Ross added 18 points, Gary Clark and Markelle Fultz both posted 15 points and D.J. Augustin finished with 11 points and 11 assists.

“I’m used to seeing that,” Augustin said about Vucevic. “I think, personally, he got a lot of bad negativity last year in the playoffs. I think this year is something different for him. He has something to prove, being a top guy in our league. He showed it tonight.”

Antetokounmpo put up a gaudy 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucks shot just 43.3 percent from the field. The reigning MVP failed to make a field goal over the last 11 minutes. George Hill scored 16 off the bench and Eric Bledsoe chipped in 15. Milwaukee was 18 for 28 from the free throw line, leaving much-needed points off the board.

“We’ve just got to play harder,” Antetokounmpo said. “Just make them feel uncomfortable. We were doing it at times, but we’ve got to do it for longer stretches of the game. … Hopefully we can come out in Game 2 and just be more aggressive, get in passing lanes, use our hands, be a little more physical and just get them off their rhythm.

“They played better than us, but we played hard. They made shots, they had the momentum. … They just played better.”

The Bucks came out of halftime with a renewed energy and used a 16-7 run to get within one point, but could not ultimately capitalize. A Brook Lopez turnaround with 8:13 left cut the Magic lead down to six, but the Bucks never got closer.

“I think we were just super focused on offense,” Ross said. “We scouted them very well. We were just playing with laser focus tonight. … We know they’re going to go on runs. It’s the playoffs. People are going to go on runs. You’re going to get down 10, go up ten. It’s all about staying together.”

Orlando has been here before as the Magic stole Game 1 against the eventual champion Toronto Raptors last season. They went on to lose the next four to get bounced in the first round.

The two teams will play Game 2 on Thursday at 6 p.m.