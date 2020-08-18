The plan, announced Tuesday, will run from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6, and include two phases that will allow the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks to gather for the first time since the shutdown.

In the first phase, set to run from Sept. 14-20, roster players and up to five G League affiliate players per team will report for voluntary individual workouts and undergo daily coronavirus testing. Team staffers who work with players will also be tested daily.

The second phase, which will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6, would see players sharing the court for typical team activities like conditioning work and five-on-five scrimmages. All players and staffers will continue to undergo daily testing, and all participants will live in a restricted bubblelike environment that includes the team practice facility and private housing. Per terms of the agreement, players and staffers will not be allowed to participate if they leave the restricted in-market bubbles.

The returns for these eight teams will run concurrently with the NBA playoffs, which opened Monday and will run through mid-October.

Multiple coaches and executives from the eight teams not invited to the Disney World bubble were concerned that their teams would be at a competitive and developmental disadvantage if they were prevented from gathering before the start of the 2020-21 season, which will begin no earlier than December. This agreement ensures that the eight teams will not go eight consecutive months without organized activities.

“I’m relieved we were left out [of the bubble],” one team executive told The Washington Post last month. “At the same time, we don’t want to be left behind.”

While some teams angled for the possibility of a tournament to foster a competitive environment among teams, others wondered whether the risks and costs were worth the potential rewards. Star players on the eight teams, including Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Blake Griffin and Karl-Anthony Towns, had little incentive to participate and risk their exposure to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NBPA leadership was intent on imposing strict rules that mirrored the Disney bubble’s health and safety protocols for any group activities involving the eight non-bubble teams. Key decision-makers worried that, without a restricted living arrangement, one player with a positive test could trigger a team-wide outbreak.

The NBA bubble, which was inhabited by as many as 22 teams for the last month, has yet to have a player test positive after clearing quarantine.