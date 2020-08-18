By the end of the first practice, it was clear that we should know within a week whether this dream of having a season is actually possible. Because no matter how much any NFL team tries to create social distance, sealing its practice facility in an invisible bubble, the very essence of football makes distancing impossible. Sooner or later everyone is going to touch or taste everyone else’s saliva, because this is football and that’s what happens on a football field.

Everything about this training camp is different. With the league ordering all teams to train at their own facilities, Washington has had to abandon its usual camp in Richmond for its headquarters in Ashburn — a place not best suited for camp, especially in a pandemic. To create the proper social distance inside the main building, huge tents that serve as meeting rooms have been built on two of the facility’s four outdoor fields. Because the main locker room is cramped even in normal times, some players must dress in temporary lockers lined along the side of the indoor practice bubble.

Regular visitors accustomed to marching past the main security gate now must check in with guards who keep careful lists of who comes and goes. Everyone gets temperature checks. Roped paths guide outsiders and players around the lawns to make sure neither gets too close. The hillsides, once filled with fans in training camps past, are empty. The silence that fills the air as players walk out to stretch is unsettling. It makes the first pounding beat of the music pumped through speakers during warmups particularly jarring.

Nothing is the same around the Ashburn building anymore. No team has had more upheaval this summer than Washington, and it’s impossible not to notice how much a few days in July altered everything for good. The neon “Redskins” sign is gone from the front of the main building, the huge burgundy “Redskins” flag that flapped over the parking lot has come down, and the old logo is off the helmet. The word “Redskins” is never spoken.

Still, for all the disruption of 2020, for the odd camp during which Washington Coach Ron Rivera had to pull down a mask before addressing his players after the first padded practice of his regime, it was amazing how ordinary the football felt. Guard Brandon Scherff squashed a linebacker. First-round pick Chase Young literally tossed tackle Paul Adams aside. Several defensive players delivered thumping blows to jumping pass catchers.

The lingering question was: how much can this normalcy last? All the protections surrounding the practice — banning the fans, monitoring the visitors and keeping the media far from the workouts — mean nothing if basic practice drills will eventually spread the virus. Football will never be distant.

After Tuesday’s practice, Washington safety Landon Collins joked about his weariness of the daily coronavirus test players must take each morning, “going in there and getting something stuck in my nose and then going to practice after you had that jammed in your nose a couple times.”

“But I know it’s for health reasons,” he added. “I know it’s for keeping everybody safe, so we have to do it. If we want a season, this is something we have to do. I love football, so I’ll do what I have to do to play it.”

In the end, that’s all any of them could do in the weirdest training camp of their careers. They passed through the checkpoints, took their tests, kept their distance, then walked past the tents to a field with no fans and did what they have always done as football players and hit.

They hit a lot. Helmets crashed against helmets. Pads smacked into pads. Men grunted. Coaches screamed. Players patted each other on the back after particularly big blocks. Normal football things. And in this time of a pandemic when normal is everything that wasn’t normal before, Tuesday’s normal looked oddly out of place.

