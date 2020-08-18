“Like him and a few others guys, it is a game-time decision for what our lineup is come 8 o’clock tonight,” Coach Todd Reirden said.
Washington, which lost in the first round of last year’s playoffs, faces a nearly impossible task: Only four teams in Stanley Cup playoff history have erased a 3-0 series deficit and advanced. The Capitals would be the only team swept out of their year’s postseason if they fall in Game 4.
“Obviously our backs are against the wall, but it starts with one,” Capitals winger Tom Wilson said. “I expect guys to step up here and persevere through this. We’ve got a little bit of adversity, and it’s time to pull together or we’ll be out. So it is what it is.”
What you need to know:
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.
TV information: NBCSW, NBCSN.
Series: New York leads Washington, 3-0.
