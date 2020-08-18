Here are nine close ones he’ll be watching.

Left tackle

After trading disgruntled Trent Williams, Washington must find a solution at left tackle for the first time in a decade. This season, the competitors are third-year pro Geron Christian Sr., veteran Cornelius Lucas and rookie Saahdiq Charles.

For Christian, this feels like a final shot to show he can play left tackle. The 2018 third-round draft pick has struggled to get on the field, and he has been criticized for lacking upper-body strength. Washington must determine what he can do this season and will probably give him a fair opportunity to prove himself.

If Washington opts for Lucas, he’ll probably be a stopgap until Charles develops. Charles is the long-term bet. The rookie fell to Washington in the draft’s fourth round because of concerns following two suspensions in three years for violations of team rules at LSU, and Rivera expects him to compete for the starting job.

Quarterback

Though Rivera said Alex Smith would be “in the throes of this competition” if activated, and though Washington activated Smith on Sunday, it might still be premature to call this a position battle.

For now, Washington wants to see what Smith can do beyond his side work. If he proves he can compete — and who would doubt him now? — it would put the team in a difficult spot. The most important question in Washington this season is whether Dwayne Haskins can be the franchise quarterback, and the team’s short-term approach hinges on the answer.

Washington also traded for Kyle Allen, who started 12 games last season for Rivera in Carolina. But this competition shouldn’t faze Haskins. He beat future No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow when they jostled at Ohio State, and coaches have given his growth in maturity positive reviews all offseason.

Wideout No. 2

After second-year standout Terry McLaurin, Washington wide receivers coach Jim Hostler said last week, “I have no idea who the next two guys are right now.” Finding those receivers is crucial because the weapons around Haskins are key to determining whether he can be the team’s quarterback of the future.

One of the priorities is finding a target on the outside opposite McLaurin. Kelvin Harmon was a candidate to fill the role, but he tore his right ACL in June and will miss the season. Now, the top contenders are newly signed veteran Dontrelle Inman and big-body rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden, who worked out with Haskins this offseason.

Cornerback

Beyond Kendall Fuller and Fabian Moreau, who are expected to start, Washington has a glut of players who will battle for sizable roles. Break them down into two groups: flier veterans (Ronald Darby and Aaron Colvin) and hungry youngsters (Greg Stroman, Jimmy Moreland, Danny Johnson and Ryan Lewis).

The group has two questions: Where will Fuller play? (He played mostly nickel with the Kansas City Chiefs.) And who will emerge as the third and fourth cornerbacks?

Rivera and defensive backs coach Chris Harris have maintained it’s too early to answer either question. But Harris has praised Moreland multiple times, saying he brings the physicality he expects from cornerbacks in his system.

Tight end

All six tight ends on the roster will battle to fill the position’s pass-catching void. Though many thought the team might do more to address the need in the offseason, it adopted a piecemeal approach and will probably rely on Logan Thomas or Richard Rodgers as the primary option. Fourth-year tight end Jeremy Sprinkle figures to remain a top option for run-blocking.

The X-factor of the group is Thaddeus Moss. The undrafted free agent is seen as a good run-blocker with good hands, but he might struggle to create separation in the pros.

Slot receiver

In the slot, it seems to be a three-way competition among dynamo Steven Sims Jr., third-year pro Trey Quinn and hybrid rookie Antonio Gibson — if Washington puts Gibson at wide receiver more than running back. No matter who it is, Hostler said, “it is going to take two guys in there the whole year.”

For now, Sims figures to have the upper hand for the starting job. He produced in a limited opportunity last season — 20 catches, 230 yards and four touchdowns over the last four games — and spent the offseason working with Haskins. Gibson could play a sizable role in this competition because running backs coach Randy Jordan noted he’s more comfortable at wide receiver than running back.

Left guard

In what Rivera hyped as a “heck of a competition,” Wes Martin will battle Wes Schweitzer to start. The two look similar — about 6-foot-3, 300 or so pounds, bearded — and represent a shift from last season’s left guard, Ereck Flowers, who was about 6-6, 330.

It’s unclear who has the upper hand between Martin, a 2019 fourth-round pick from Indiana, and Schweitzer, a fifth-year pro signed in free agency from the Atlanta Falcons. They’re both solid run-blockers who sometimes struggle in pass protection, according to Sports Info Solutions, though Martin was tagged with only one penalty in 273 snaps. Whichever one of them loses the job probably will become the team’s top swing interior lineman.

Linebacker and running back

These positions are similar because they have veterans with well-defined roles (power back Adrian Peterson, middle linebacker Jon Bostic) competing with younger, more flexible options with loosely defined roles (running back Bryce Love, linebacker Cole Holcomb) because coaches haven’t seen much of them on the field.

At running back, Peterson probably will compete with Peyton Barber to be the lead, tone-setting power back, while Gibson and Love would offer a more versatile skill set. J.D. McKissic seems to have the inside track for the third-down role.

At linebacker, it’s unclear how the rotation will shake out, and everyone — Bostic, Holcomb, Thomas Davis Sr., Reuben Foster, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Kevin Pierre-Louis and more — will be battling for his share.