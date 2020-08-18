“Be smart,” he told his players after gathering them along the side of the practice field. “Understand the importance of getting ready to play football.” Then he recounted the highlights and the mistakes, made often by younger players who perhaps need more time with their playbooks. He stressed the importance of paying attention to detail, playing their technique the way their coaches taught them, and the value of playing fast.

“They’ve been away from football for a long time and we didn’t have OTAs and minicamp so we figured there are going to be a lot of bad habits that we have to get corrected,” Rivera said. “And it’s not necessarily residual from last year, it’s just guys tend to fall back into what’s easiest to do right now and we’ve got to make sure that the guys are understanding that this is how we do things.”

Because of the pandemic, teams will only get 14 padded practices (and zero preseason games) before the regular season begins, meaning Rivera and his assistants will have limited opportunity to evaluate a roster with many players they only recently met in person. That includes at quarterback, with Alex Smith now competing with Dwayne Haskins for reps as Smith continues his recovery from his serious 2018 leg injury.

But if Washington’s first padded practice revealed anything about how Rivera operates, it’s that he’s insistent on high intensity, expects accountability and is more than happy to experiment to find what works. In short, it is wholly unlike Washington’s training camp practices of the last few years.

“[He’s] a person that’s going to ask a lot of us players and is going to want a lot,” veteran safety Landon Collins said of Rivera. “He’s expecting us to be the best players that we can be, and he’s pushing us to the limit.”

Washington changed its systems on both sides this year, to a 4-3 scheme on defense and to a version of the Air Coryell on offense, and although the coaching staff was able to maintain some semblance of a teaching forum in the offseason with video conference calls, their on-field work is only beginning.

To find the initial 53-man roster, players will rotate — first-teamers with second-teamers, twos with threes, etc. — to find the best combinations of players on the field. On Tuesday, for example, Haskins worked primarily with starters on the offensive line, but his pass catchers weren’t always first-team players.

“Very few positions are set in our mind right now,” Rivera said. “ … We’re still trying to find the right combination, so tomorrow you might see a different group of players on the left side of our offensive line, you might see a different combination of safeties in the secondary, you’re definitely going to see a different combination of linebackers, that’s for sure. We’re going to try to experiment. We got a little bit of time so we can go through a few more practices to try to figure out who exactly is our best combination of players on the field at a time.”

Rivera’s staff sought competition to determine many starting jobs, but one competition that hasn’t gone as expected so far is at quarterback. Haskins entered camp as the presumed starter and appeared to have a firm hold on the job Tuesday. His status could always change as camp progresses, but if a competition still exists, Haskins’ top challenger appears to be Smith and not Kyle Allen, as Rivera had planned earlier in the offseason after trading for the third-year passer.

Tuesday was the first time Smith practiced in pads since suffering his injury in November 2018. The 36-year-old participated in 7-on-7 drills (no pass rush) as well as early individual work, as Rivera watched closely his footwork and progressions.

“We’re very comfortable with his movement skills right now,” Rivera said. “We’re trying to slowly introduce him back into football in terms of being back out there with other players. For the last few months, all he’s really done is been working out there on his own, throwing to trainers and to staff. So now he’s integrated where he’s now working with other groups of players. … We did 7-on-7 with him, it was good, it was good to see him sharp, you see him go through his progressions and we’ll expand on his role as we see fit.”

Without providing specifics, Rivera said Haskins “did some really good things” and stressed the importance of decision-making from all the quarterbacks, more so than accuracy at this point. Haskins’ comfort with his receivers and a larger role as the presumptive starter was evident. But the true test of his improvement and grasp on the starting job will be his decision-making throughout camp.

For the team as a whole, Rivera’s evaluation will come down to details.

“That was basically my message,” he said. “Making sure, ‘Hey, you guys, know your assignments and know your job and then go out there and do it, because everybody is depending on you. This is the ultimate team game and we can’t have one guy not doing his job.’”