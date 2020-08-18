Whatever the reasons, what the Caps’ flip-of-a-switch performance yielded was an unlikely 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders that extended their stay in the Toronto bubble, where half the Stanley Cup playoffs are being staged in the midst of a global pandemic.

For 23 minutes, they sleepwalked, a continuing theme. For 37, they sparkled. How to explain any of it?

Part of it is simply that they still have Alex Ovechkin, and Alex Ovechkin remains the best goal scorer of his era — maybe of any era. If the Caps were going to revive themselves, it needed to be with a fully energized captain. So it’s fitting Ovi scored the game-tying goal from his comfy couch at the left circle, then the game-winner on an absolute laser in the third. He turns 35 in a month. He remains a force of nature.

But more than that, the Capitals somehow found a way to concentrate and create, to disrupt where they had been disrupted, to dominate instead of being dominated. There are basic questions about how and why the effort they displayed in the final two periods was absent before then, about how they could face elimination and allow two goals before 10 minutes had elapsed. But now those questions can be dealt with on an off day between games, not on the first day of the offseason.

To be sure, there are issues still, because this first playoff victory yielded only another elimination game — Thursday night in Game 5, into which the Islanders will carry a 3-1 series lead. There remain plenty of ways these playoffs could be deemed an abject failure.

But the way the Caps started Tuesday — coupled with how they had been outplayed and outworked and outschemed by the Islanders through so much five-on-five play over the first three games — left open the possibility that they would utterly embarrass themselves. For all of the heartache the Ovechkin-era Caps caused around here before the run to the Stanley Cup two years ago, they had only been swept in a series once. More often, the pain came in specific, when-the-lights-were-bright moments, not just by laying down over the course of a series.

That’s what appeared to be happening through the first period — and more — Tuesday night. Here’s where they looked at their worst, dead and dumb and ready to go home. Early in the second, already trailing 2-0, they were granted nearly a minute-and-a-half of a two-man advantage when the Islanders were whistled for a delay of game. If the series — if the game were to turn — it seemed it had to be here.

And then, what happened? T.J. Oshie couldn’t convert on his first shot. The Islanders cleared. The Caps couldn’t so much as reenter the zone without Oshie slipping in ahead of Evgeny Kuznetsov, offside. And then before the Isles cleared again, Oshie was called for hooking in the offensive zone — negating the massive advantage, further deflating a balloon that already looked limp, meandering around the room near the floor.

If you rolled your eyes, if you threw up your hands, if you stared blankly into the space between you and your TV — any or all of it would have been appropriate. Encouraged, even.

And then Kuznetsov reminded us of his talent — so obvious when he decides to display it, so dormant for unforgivable stretches — when he scored on a rush. There was, of all things, life.

And then Ovechkin blasted one through on the power play, and in less than two minutes, the game was somehow tied. Lapses in effort? Questions about whether we even want to be here, in this bubble? Please.

From there, the Caps pushed the Islanders as the Islanders had pushed the Caps all series. Here came energy — not just a burst, but a sustained buzz. At one point in the second, their pressure was so sustained — what’s this thing they call “zone time”? — they were able to get a line change and absolutely exhaust the Islanders, threatening like they hadn’t since they arrived in Toronto.

“It took us 10 periods to get going in this series, it seemed,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said in a between-periods interview on NBC Sports Washington.

The obvious, frustrating questions: Why did it take so long? And where the #@%&*! had this been?

At some level, these are some of the mysterious questions presented by sports. A certain athlete has a certain individual ability that shouldn’t vary from night to night. At its most basic, a team is the sum of all those abilities. Pretty simple, right?

Except for all the other variables. What’s the baseline expectation you have for the sports teams in which you invest your money, your time and your emotions? It has to start with an honest effort, right? Here’s how to gain the respect of fans: Try. Every game. Every shift. Try.

It was fair, through those first 20 minutes, to question which Capitals, if any, were worth respecting.

Now? Now, Ovechkin has added to his postseason legacy. Braden Holtby has reestablished himself as a goalie who can be a backbone. Kuznetsov — double-shifting much of the night because the Caps so badly miss star center Nicklas Backstrom, out with a concussion — rediscovered his legs and his life.

Maybe these Capitals disappear again Thursday, when they’ll stare at the possibility of the offseason again. But in the time between then and now, they should forget about the reasons they had evaporated for so much of the first 10 periods of this series. Rather, drill down on this: What went into playing their best hockey of this re-start in the final 37 minutes, and replicate it.

They’re the same guys with the same abilities who, collectively, make up a team that is better than it has displayed for most of its stay in Toronto. Why can’t that be the version that shows up for the rest of their time there?