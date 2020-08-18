“He’s young, a free spirit and focused and all those things,” Padres Manager Jayce Tingler said after his team went on to win, 14-4, in Arlington, Tex. “That’s the last thing that we’ll ever take away. It’s a learning opportunity, and that’s it. He’ll grow from it. … Just so you know, a lot of our guys have [a] green light 3-0. But in this game in particular, we had a little bit of a comfortable lead. We’re not trying to run up the score or anything like that.”

Ah, those pesky unwritten rules. The incident refreshed the controversy about rules that range from the superstitious (in the dugout, do NOT talk to a pitcher who has a no-hitter going; do NOT step on the foul line while going to and from the dugout) to issues of respect (do NOT admire a home run; do NOT indulge in “poor bat behavior”) to being smart (do NOT make the first or third out of an inning at third base).

Tatis’s first career grand slam was also his second homer of the game and increased his major league-leading total to 11. He also became the first 21-year-old since Hall of Famer Ron Santo in 1961 to have a seven-RBI game. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the first homer, a line drive, went 405 feet to left-center, the second 407 feet to right field.

Tatis can’t claim ignorance of unwritten rules or inexperience, because his father played in the majors for 11 years. (Fun fact: Dad once hit two grand slams in one inning.)

“That was on me,” Tatis Jr. said of not obeying the sign.

“I’ve been in this game since I was a kid,” he explained. “I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. … Those experiences, you’ve got to learn from it. Probably next time, I’ll take a pitch.”

Speaking of unwritten rules, when Ian Gibaut replaced Juan Nicasio, he immediately sent a pitch behind batter Manny Machado’s back.

MLB then enforced some actual rules Tuesday, suspending Gibaut for three games and Rangers Manager Chris Woodward for one. Gibaut is reportedly appealing that decision.

“I think there’s a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today’s game,” Woodward said Monday. “I didn’t like it, personally. You’re up by seven in the eighth inning, it’s typically not a good time to swing 3-0. It’s kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis, so just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s not right. I don’t think we liked it as a group.”

Woodward planned to speak with Tingler, who formerly was a coach with the Rangers.

“I think we’ll definitely have some discussion with it,” Woodward said. “I know Manny Machado really well, so we’ll have some dialogue about it. If they don’t think it was right, then I’m sure they’re going to talk to him.”

Tingler said Tuesday that Gibaut’s pitch behind Machado was “definitely not okay; didn’t expect it.”

“That whole stuff is tired, throwing at players and throwing behind them,” Tingler added. “It’s just tired.”

Tatis found plenty of support outside his clubhouse, with, among others, Trevor Bauer, Reggie Jackson and Johnny Bench coming to his defense and saying Tatis shouldn’t have to apologize for hitting a home run, unwritten rules be damned.

“Fernando Tatis keep playing hard and playing great,” Jackson tweeted. “It’s a pleasure to watch you play, love your success and the Padres’ rise to be a winner. Keep leading the way. It ain’t easy to hit HRs. Keep bringing energy you have to the game. We need players like you.”

Bench came down squarely in favor of grand slams. “So you take a pitch … now you’re 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch … 3-2,” he tweeted. “Now you’re ready to ground out into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat.”

Bauer, the Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher, offered succinct advice to Tatis, with four “written” rules for him.

“1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is. 2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is. 3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun. 4) The only thing you did wrong was apologize. Stop that.”