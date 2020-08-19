The bigger problem for the Lakers, though, comes from within. They haven’t looked like a typical one seed since arriving in the bubble, failing to sustain the premier on-court chemistry and effortless play they regularly exhibited before the March hiatus.

Portland took Game 1 of the series in impressive fashion Tuesday, claiming a 100-93 victory thanks to a 19-6 closing run that saw big three-pointers from four different Blazers. The defining question of this series was whether James and the Lakers would flip a switch after coasting through the seeding round. Instead, Los Angeles faced familiar problems — poor outside shooting, limited bench contributions — and saw its elite defense collapse at key moments. These shortcomings, along with key missed free throws, left the Lakers looking like a team still trying to find itself rather than a juggernaut ready to take off.

Down the stretch, the Lakers forced the issue on offense and left open the Blazers’ shooters. Portland, by contrast, remained confident, so much so that Lillard hit a three-pointer from near midcourt and then danced to celebrate after the fact. The Blazers’ defense, which has been porous in the bubble, held up better than expected against the Lakers’ superstar duo and profited from L.A.’s 5-for-32 outside shooting. Lillard finished with a game-high 34 points, five rebounds and five assists, topping 30 points for the fifth time in 10 days.

To be clear, the Lakers are not the only contender with issues. The Milwaukee Bucks were also blitzed by the Orlando Magic in a Game 1 loss Tuesday, falling victim to an unexpected onslaught from Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross and Gary Clark. With all due respect to the Magic, though, the Blazers are better positioned to make life difficult thanks to Lillard’s heroics and a togetherness forged despite the bubble’s unusual circumstances.

Coach Frank Vogel praised the Lakers’ “competitive spirit” in Game 1, but the West champs lacked the joy, flair and swagger they often displayed at home this season. James has long taken his time to settle in over the course of a playoff series, using Game 1 as a “feel-out game” to poke and prod the opposition while pacing his energy. But the unprecedented challenges of bubble life have been on his mind over the past few weeks, and they returned again Tuesday.

“I continue to say this is different,” said James, who finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists. “We’re in a bubble with no fans.”

A few minutes later, when asked how he had filled the time gap between the seeding games and the playoffs, James replied flatly: “What I did is absolutely nothing. There’s nothing to do here besides play basketball.”

Role players such as Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green have also appeared to miss the friendly confines of Staples Center, passing up some open shots and clanging others. The Blazers raced to first-quarter leads of 7-2 and 23-13 as the Lakers opened flat-footed with no home crowd boost.

“We spotted them a quarter,” Green said. “We can’t do that.”

In an alternate world without the coronavirus, the Lakers would have opened their first postseason trip since 2013 in front of a raucous, celebrity-studded crowd in Los Angeles. James had been waiting for that moment for nearly two years, after missing out on the playoffs during a 2018-19 season that was marred by his groin injury.

Yet the contest, from the Lakers’ perspective, hardly embodied a massive release of emotion after months of pent-up anticipation. Instead, Davis said, Game 1 wasn’t much different from the regular season games that the Lakers jogged through last week.

“They all feel the same,” said Davis, who finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds but shot just 8-of-24 from the field. “Obviously, we know it’s the playoffs. But as far as the environment or atmosphere, I don’t think anything really changed. Everything we did to lose the game was self-inflicted. It’s a little different in the playoffs when you get on a run and get that home crowd into it and it gets you going. Put some pressure on the opposing team. We knew coming in, it’s not going to be that. We only have our bench. Our bench is trying to make up for the crowd.”

The challenge now for the Lakers, down 1-0, is a matter of mentally resetting. The bubble will be restrictive and boring for as long as they remain here, and the gyms aren’t going to be getting appreciably louder. While the Lakers were smart not to overtax their key players during the two weeks of seeding games, their deliberate approach might also have robbed them of some of the urgency they now need to conjure.

Top seeds are used to rolling in the NBA playoffs, and only three eight seeds have pulled upsets over the past 20 years. The Lakers weren’t panicking after Game 1 — still confident that their outside shooting and late-game defensive execution would improve — but they will be dealing with real adversity far earlier than they expected if they can’t muster a big response in Game 2.

“No frustration,” James said. “We didn’t take care of business, but we’ve got another opportunity Thursday. That’s my only mind-set.”