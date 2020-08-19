The only problem was that the contest given two-plus minutes of the NFL Films treatment Tuesday evening wasn’t football. It was cornhole, and it made for just about the best HBO could do under the circumstances, on Episode 2 of “Hard Knocks.”

The circumstances, of course, involve training camps for the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams getting off to very slow starts because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Players are only now being allowed to put on pads and hit each other in full practices, so the first two installments of “Hard Knocks” this season have featured very little actual football.

That wasn’t as much of an issue in Episode 1, which began with the stunning news that Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn had contracted the virus earlier in the summer. Much of the rest of that episode was taken up with efforts by both Los Angeles squads, who are sharing the HBO spotlight this season, to familiarize themselves with numerous safety protocols amid an NFL environment far different than anyone had ever experienced.

What that episode lacked in action, it made up for with a fascinating, humanizing glimpse into the what the players, coaches and other staff members had to deal with. That, of course, is the calling card for “Hard Knocks,” but in the past the show could also make a point of serving up red meat to football fans by reveling in slobber-knocking hits and highlight-reel catches.

Thus far, though, players have barely been allowed to touch each other — we saw Lynn on Tuesday emphasizing a “slide and glide” technique for the express purpose of avoiding contact at a practice. While that reflects a commendably deliberate effort by the NFL to slowly ramp things up at its camps and keep the risk of viral outbreaks to a relative minimum, it has given HBO’s producers a challenge they couldn’t quite surmount in the second episode.

Part of the issue is that, apart from charismatic Rams Coach Sean McVay, and with apologies to the very likable Lynn, no other character has really popped off the screen. The show has been trying to feature Pro Bowl Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but an extended scene Tuesday of him looking over a house he might purchase didn’t exactly make for riveting TV. Except as compared to an extended scene at the home of blandly handsome Rams quarterback Jared Goff, whose most memorable “Hard Knocks” moment remains his 2016 admission that he didn’t know if the sun rose in the east or west.

Elsewhere, an undrafted Chargers running back struggled with his weight, a rookie Rams linebacker yelled “Fudge” a lot as he struggled to make the right plays and Rams cornerback Donte Deayon once again struggled to be as entertaining as HBO apparently thinks he is. Speaking of things we didn’t necessarily need to see twice, Tuesday brought us another reminder that rookie Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has “a hell of an arm.”

On an infinitely more serious note, the coronavirus was a major factor again on the show, including a scene in which veteran Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and his wife discussed the outbreak that hit their household in mid-June. As opposed to last week’s revelation about Lynn, though, Whitworth’s travails were already public knowledge, and after Lynn was shown reacting to the news that a member of his coaching staff tested positive, it turned out to be a false positive and the assistant was quickly back with the team.

That’s all to the good, of course, as no one needs nor should want the drama that an actual case of covid-19 would bring. But some actual football would really help, and fortunately for both “Hard Knocks” producers and viewers, padded practices should be front and center in Episode 3.

In the meantime … who’s up for some cornhole?!

Chargers safety Derwin James and other members of the team’s secondary were, but the 2018 all-pro got off to a slow start, and he was properly mocked for blaming an early, errant toss on “the wind.” The game then took a controversial turn, with the Bolts’ Brandon Facyson complaining that he was being forced into a bush. That vexing problem was quickly solved, though, when the cornhole boards were moved a little further to the side. Whew! Crisis averted.

James began finding his form and with the fiercely contested battle heading for a nip-and-tuck finish (if not an Alcoa Fantastic Finish, for football fans of a certain vintage), he declared, “I’m gonna end it right here.”

Sure enough, James’s toss found its mark, but even after thrilling viewers with the footage of the beanbag soaring toward the board, NFL Films had one more trick up its sleeve. Taking full advantage of the kind of access to NFL competition that has produced so many iconic shots in the past, the production company revealed it had placed a camera under the board, and thus we were able to see the bag fall through the hole and hit the ground.

“I don’t lose,” crowed James.

HBO’s audience couldn’t be blamed if it didn’t feel the same way about its interest in “Hard Knocks” this year. But it’s nothing that can’t be fixed by the series finally getting to show what the players, and NFL Films, really are the best at doing.