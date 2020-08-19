Getting a handle on all the talent in D.C., Maryland and Virginia requires rigorous scouting, so the 40-year-old assigned four members of his coaching staff, the youngest in the nation, to cover the area.

AD

AD

“I knew that if you try to have one guy in charge of the entire DMV area, that’s not going to work,” Rahne said. “That’s not going to do it.”

In his nine months at the helm, Rahne has pitched recruits on the idea of staying close to home and representing an area they care about. And he has been particularly aggressive in D.C., roughly 200 miles from the Norfolk, campus and home of six of his 13 commits.

“They definitely pushed how a bunch of DMV players were coming down there and how it was a movement,” Maret tight end Curtis Nixon II said. “It’s been really cool to see. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Nixon, a three-star recruit with offers from Maryland and Syracuse among others, committed to the Monarchs in early August. Earlier this summer, former Hylton standout Ricky Slade transferred‘ over from Penn State. Lake Braddock quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., Loudoun County wide receiver Tariq Sims and C.H. Flowers cornerback Jalen McCain also committed, preaching a “DMV to ODU” movement on social media.

AD

AD

“The opportunity to play Division I college football in Virginia, staying close to home, is one thing,” Edwards said. “But there’s also the opportunity that lies there at ODU and the excitement I get just thinking about what we can do there and what we can turn the program into.”

Old Dominion started its football program in 2009 and joined the Football Bowl Subdivision as a part of Conference USA in 2013. The school will not have fall sports this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rahne says that won’t stop the momentum he’s building in recruiting.

Edwards chose Old Dominion from a list of 29 offers. He had been pursued by the Monarchs’ previous coaching staff but was impressed with Rahne when the former Cornell quarterback got the job. A two-hour Zoom call between Edwards’s family, Rahne and a few assistants sealed the deal.

AD

AD

For Rahne, conversations like that are the key to recruiting. Even after the pandemic took away campus visits and in-person pitches, he prides himself on the ability to talk honestly with a recruit or his family and avoid what he calls “sales talk.”

“Seventeen to 23-year-olds are better at sniffing out B.S. than any of us,” he said. “They can sense that, they can sense who has real relationships with them.”

Other football notes

National Christian defensive end Monkell Goodwine committed to Alabama on Saturday. The four-star 2021 prospect chose the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M. He’s the first local player to commit to Alabama this season and the first since DeMatha defensive back DeMarcco Hellams and St. John’s running back Keilan Robinson in 2019.

St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. chose Auburn on Friday, committing to the Tigers over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU. The 2020 All-Met Athlete of the Year in indoor track, Johnson was ranked as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports.

Basketball

DeMatha guard Jordan Hawkins committed to U-Conn. this month. The former Gaithersburg transfer who won a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title with the Stags last winter chose the Huskies over a long list of suitors, including Maryland, Notre Dame and Georgetown.

AD

AD

First Team All-Met selection Benny Williams, a recent Syracuse commit, announced he will be transferring from St. Andrew’s to Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. As a member of the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Lions had planned to play a condensed winter season in January.