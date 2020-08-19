As Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo explained during a Wednesday interview with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 the Fan, the apparent beef between Soto and Smith began sizzling in the eighth inning, when Smith came on in relief of Huascar Ynoa with two outs and Washington leading 5-3.

“The thing with Will Smith and Juan Soto, who is one of the nicest, most respected young players that I have ever been around, was predicated the inning before by Will Smith saying something to Juan Soto as he was warming up to face Adam Eaton,” Rizzo said. “That’s what that traces back to. He said something to Juan Soto.”

Before Tuesday’s game in Atlanta, both MASN and Fox Sports South revisited the incident from Monday with new footage of what transpired before Soto’s home run and subsequent stare-down of Smith.

As Smith began his warmup tosses after entering the game in the eighth inning, Soto stood on the warning track behind home plate to catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s left. The position offered a better look at Smith’s delivery than the angle Soto would have had from the on-deck circle.

Cameras then appeared to show Smith shouting “get the f--- out of there” at Soto and gesturing for him to move closer to the on-deck circle. (There are no written guidelines about where players can and can’t stand, but pitchers or umpires occasionally ask hitters to move.)

“We’ve seen Juan Soto kind of sneak behind the pitcher,” MASN analyst F.P. Santangelo said Tuesday. “A lot of guys do it. We note it up here all the time. That’s incumbent, to me, on the umpire to get Juan Soto in the on-deck circle, not Will Smith.”

Smith retired Eaton on a grounder to third to end the top of the eighth and returned to the mound to face Soto to lead off the ninth.

“Juan Soto took him about 430 [feet] the opposite way,” Rizzo said. “I thought he did absolutely nothing wrong and was very, very respectful and impressive in the way that he handled that, considering what happened the inning before.”

Smith was not amused by Soto admiring his home run at home plate. He let him know as much and appeared to call Soto an inappropriate word as the 21-year-old made his way toward first base. Smith pointed toward the Nationals’ dugout after Soto crossed home plate, too.

“If you’re a Braves fan, you’re going to see it one way, and if you’re a Nats fan, you’re going to see it the other way,” Santangelo said of the incident.

Braves analyst Jeff Francoeur chalked it up to the heat of competition and didn’t have a problem with either player’s reaction.

“Number one, I love Will Smith telling him to get the you-know-what out of there,” Francoeur said Tuesday on Fox Sports South. “And I love Juan Soto hitting the home run. But look, it’s guys trying to get an edge with each other. Look, Will Smith yelled at him rounding the bases, more for what he did getting behind him, I think. Will’s gotten home runs hit off him before and he’s struck out big guys. Will’s going to want to face him, whether it’s tonight or tomorrow, not to hit him but to strike him out and tell him the same thing.”

The Braves came back to win Monday’s game on a walk-off home run by Dansby Swanson, and while Smith didn’t pitch in the Nationals’ 8-5 win Tuesday, there’s a chance he and Soto could face each other again in Wednesday’s series finale. Baseball fans should hope it happens.