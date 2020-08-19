Graham, who is 6-foot-8 and plays AAU for Wisconsin Playground, is considered a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and ESPN. He is ranked the No. 2 player in Wisconsin and the No. 9 small forward in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Graham joins two other four-star recruits in Maryland’s Class of 2021. Forward Julian Reese and shooting guard Ike Cornish committed to Maryland earlier this year.
This group of recruits will arrive on campus following the graduation of Darryl Morsell, who has started 81 games for the Terps heading into his senior season, and possibly the departure of junior Aaron Wiggins, who could leave school early for the NBA after the 2020-21 season. Wiggins averaged 10.4 points last season, and Morsell has established himself as Maryland’s best defender.
Coach Mark Turgeon has built a strong recruiting class for 2021 after this year’s group included two three-star players — guards Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart — and Arnaud Revaz, a 6-foot-10 forward from Switzerland. The Terps will begin the 2020-21 season with eight new players on the roster — those three scholarship freshmen; two transfer forwards, Galin Smith from Alabama and Jairus Hamilton from Boston College; and three new walk-ons.
