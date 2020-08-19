Erick Fedde was scheduled to start for Washington on Wednesday. The Nationals have two options for his next start. He could pitch Saturday against the Marlins in a doubleheader scheduled after the clubs did not play a series in Miami earlier this month. Max Scherzer is set to pitch one of the two games. Or Fedde could skip this turn and start Tuesday, his usual spot, because Washington has nine games in nine days and would need to replace him if he faced the Marlins.

That’s the likely scenario for the Nationals, who will be permitted a 29th player for Saturday’s doubleheader. Patrick Corbin will start Friday in the series opener against Miami. Washington could then go with Wil Crowe or Ben Braymer, who were with the Nationals in Atlanta as part of their taxi squad. Either pitcher would be making his major league debut, and Braymer is already on the 40-man roster. Crowe would have to be added to appear in a game.

Another possibility is to roll out the bullpen for a game, perhaps using Ryne Harper or Javy Guerra for multiple innings. Nationals relievers have been taxed across the last week, but will now have two full days off before the Marlins arrive. Daniel Hudson pitched Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Will Harris is coming off a back-to-back after recently returning from a right groin strain. To beat the Braves on Tuesday, 8-5, Manager Dave Martinez needed seven relievers to cover five scoreless innings.

Now they can rest, and the club will be fresh ahead of a chance to climb the standings. The Marlins lost 105 games in 2019, even if they are floating in the NL East at 9-8. The Nationals, at 9-12, have to take advantage of five matchups in four days.

Howie Kendrick has been day-to-day with tight hamstrings, but Martinez said Wednesday that he could return for the start of the series. It’s another reason this is a bit of a welcome break.